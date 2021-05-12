Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Maintains Regulation Of Three Telco Services To Protect Consumers

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 8:50 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission announced today it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.

The three wholesale services are number portability, interconnection with a fixed public switched telephone network (PSTN), and mobile co-location.

“After consulting with the sector, and interested parties, our view is that these services continue to play an important role in the market and should remain regulated for now,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

Mr Gilbertson said number portability enables consumers to keep their existing mobile or landline number when switching to a different service provider. “It’s easy to see how people being able to keep their number if they choose to switch between providers drives competition for the benefit of consumers.

“Likewise, we have decided to continue regulating mobile co-location. This is important for driving competition because it allows operators to share mobile network transmission sites and related equipment with competitors, lowering the cost of providing services throughout the country compared to self-providing infrastructure from the ground up.”

Mr Gilbertson said fixed PSTN interconnection is used to enable consumers on different fixed networks to make calls to each other. However, the significance of this service is diminishing as consumers move to newer technologies, such as those delivered over fibre and wireless networks.

“Spark has commenced a process to decommission its PSTN in response to diminishing demand, but PSTN services remain important in many parts of the country, so we have decided we need to continue regulating this service for the time being,” he said.

Schedule 3 of the Telecommunications Act 2001 requires the Commission to consider every five years whether there are reasonable grounds for deregulating a number of wholesale services that are listed under Schedule 1 of the Act. Only these three listed services were assessed in this review with the others scheduled for review throughout the five-year cycle.

Mr Gilbertson said that each of these services is used by retail service providers to supply the most common retail telecommunications services to consumers. “As markets evolve, new retail services are developed and wholesale service providers can face increased competition to an extent that it may no longer be necessary to mandate access, but we are not yet at this point for these particular services,” he said.

The Commerce Commission published for consultation in March a preliminary view that these services should remain regulated. “In submissions on this draft decision, stakeholders largely agreed that the wholesale services under review should remain regulated for now,” Mr Gilbertson said.

The final decision is available on the Commission’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

QV: Tax Changes Yet To Dampen Red-Hot Housing Market

Just over a month has passed since the Government announced measures aimed at dampening the rampant growth of the property market, and yet the latest QV House Price Index data shows the market hit a new high in April. The average value increased 8.9% nationally ... More>>

Stats NZ: Consents For New Homes At All-Time High

A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. “Within 10 years the number of new homes ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

Reserve Bank: Concerned About New Zealand's Rising House Prices

New Zealand house prices have risen significantly in the past 12 months. This has raised concerns at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Putea Matua about the risk this poses to financial stability. Central banks responded swiftly to the global ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 