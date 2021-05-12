Waterfront Property With Private Boat Ramp And Jetty Floated Up For Sale

An exclusive coastal property located within a private gated peninsula – complete with shared use of nature walks, concreted boat ramp and jetty – has been placed on the market for sale.





Aerial view from water

The waterfront property on Tawharanui Peninsula near the popular holiday township of Matakana just north of Auckland, consists of some three hectares of grassed gently sloping land bordered by mature trees on three sides and the lapping inner-harbour sea on the other.

The magnificent north-facing block sits within a boutique development where private roads link up a dozen or so homes located across what was once a 110-hectare cattle farm. Between them, the properties in Bishop Lane have exclusive use of a concrete boat launching amenity and an adjoining private pontoon jetty.

Subdivided over the past decade into large rural residential sections, the Bishop Lane enclave of high-end designer homes on lifestyle blocks is encircled by the outer reaches of the Matakana River on one side, and Buckleton Beach on the other, with Kawau Bay just a kilometre away.

In addition to the boat launching amenities, dwellings within the private Bishop Lane headland community have shared access to three kilometres of walking tracks that meander throughout the peninsula and shoreline amid stunning New Zealand native bush.

Now the property at 128 Bishop Lane is being marketed for sale at auction on May 19 through Bayleys Matakana. Salesperson Kellie Bissett said a number of building platforms have been investigated and building possibilities explored for the freehold land, but no dwelling had been built at this stage. The site also has its own fresh water bore.

“The vendors have previously obtained approved consent for an Olympic-sized horse arena with barn and stables, allowing for guest accommodation in addition to a master residence,” Bissett said.

“The homes within Bishop Lane are discreetly positioned well away from each other – respecting the privacy of their respective owners. Impressive coastal and native landscaping complements existing drifts of century old natives, and benefits every private property owner.”

“Boaties, jetskiers and paddlers will thrill at how convenient the concrete boat ramp is. For sailors, Sandspit Yacht Club is visible around the headland.”

“Meanwhile, on the horizon across the water there is a stunning Tamahunga mountain range vista that is captured from all aspects of the site which is sheltered from prevailing winds and sits discreetly within the existing natural landscape.”

Bissett said the carefully protected environment benefits all properties within Bishop Lane reflecting the wider regional location in which the former farm block was situated.

“Tawharanui Peninsula is an ecologically beautiful destination – with a regional park and associated marine reserve just a few kilometres down the road. In the other direction, Matakana Village with its restaurants and cafes – and whose weekend market is a huge drawcard for Aucklanders – is only 7 or 8 minutes away,” she said.

“Within Tawharanui Regional Park – which is administered by Auckland Regional Council - there are kilometres of coastal and inland walking and mountain biking tracks. The wildlife protection zone is also one of the region’s best surf and swimming beaches.”

The 18-hole Omaha Beach Golf Course, award winning wineries, and a world class sculpture park are within a 10-minute drive from the property.

Bissett expected that the 128 Bishop Lane land up for auction will catch the eye of those angling to create a special sanctuary and retreat where they can enjoy the privileges of living on the waterfront whilst drinking in the countryside peace and solitude that this exceptional location offers.

