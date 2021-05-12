Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Partnership A Win For Consumers

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Tower Insurance

Customer focussed insurtech start-up and not-for-profit buying group join forces with Tower

Today, Kiwi insurer Tower announced it is partnering with CSC Buying Group and New Zealand InsurTech start-up Sentro to provide hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders with access to discounted insurance for the first time.

Encompassing around 60 New Zealand corporate entities, CSC Buying Group is a not-for-profit organisation that brings businesses together and connects their employees with a nationwide supplier network. The partnership with Tower will be their first offering of a financial service.

CSC is collaborating with Sentro to introduce financial services to Buying Group’s members for the first time. Thanks to the Sentro platform, CSC customers will now have direct access to Tower services such as the MyTower platform via the CSC app, a first for the insurance company.

Tower Insurance managing director of partnerships, Jonathan Beale, says the new partnership with CSC and Sentro enables businesses that are part of the Buying Group to offer their employees discounted insurance with Tower.

“This partnership allows CSC to add financial services to their supplier network for the first time and will see about 200,000 employees working for Buying Group businesses offered cheaper insurance,” says Beale.

Sentro’s cutting edge technology enables employees to purchase Tower insurance through CSC’s app, while at the same time integrating seamlessly with other Tower Services, such as the MyTower platform.

“We are extremely excited to be teaming up with the CSC Buying Group and Sentro to offer more New Zealanders with employer discounted insurance. This type of innovative partnership is an example of the work Tower is doing working with others, thinking outside the box and acquiring access to new customers in non-traditional ways,” says Beale.

“Better still, CSC is a not-for-profit and last year donated 70% of their profits to charity. As a Kiwi company, we are only too happy to get behind this initiative support them giving back to New Zealand communities.”

Sentro co-founder Hans Frauenlob says the partnership shows what can be achieved when a start-up teams up with a company with an established history.

“Both Tower and Sentro want to make the service experience really great for the customer. We are both leveraging technology to deliver that promise,” says Frauenlob.

“We bring the ability to engage with employers and employees to the table, Tower brings a great range of insurance products and an excellent online customer service experience. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to growing it in the future.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 