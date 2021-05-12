Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Heartland Drops Home Loan Rates To 1.85% P.a. 1-year Fixed, 1.95% P.a. Floating

Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Heartland

Heartland has disrupted the home loans market again, this time with the reduction of a number of its rates. This announcement comes shortly after Heartland broadened its online mortgage offering with the country’s lowest revolving credit facility rate.

The challenger bank now offers the following fixed and floating rates, which are each the lowest of their category (new rates in bold):

- 1.85% p.a. 1-year fixed

- 2.35% p.a. 2-year fixed

- 2.45% p.a. 3-year fixed

- 1.95% p.a. floating term loan

- 2.35% p.a. floating revolving credit

Heartland re-entered the residential mortgage market in October 2020 with its self-serve online home loans application and market-leading 1-year fixed rate. Since 31 December 2020, the fintech lender has seen a 173% increase in average monthly drawdowns, and has received over 6,600 applications since re-launching.

Heartland’s online process allows for a faster home loan approval than the traditional process with other lenders. Those who meet the eligibility criteria can fill out the digital application in minutes and get a decision online, with no need to make an appointment or arrange for someone to come to them.

The self-serve home loan application is designed to reduce the friction often associated with interacting with a bank, as it allows people to apply for a mortgage at their convenience without the help of a bank representative. The online process means there is a lower cost of onboarding – the savings from which can be passed on to the customer through the lowest rates in the country.

“People shouldn’t need to pay so much for their mortgage,” explained Heartland Bank CEO Chris Flood. “Our approach to home loans is disrupting the traditional market in favour of a digital solution, one which can offer customers market-leading rates and time savings.”

Homeowners who switch to Heartland’s 1.95% p.a. floating term rate and stay floating for 12 months can get a credit of up to $1,500. To be eligible for a Heartland Home Loan, customers must be refinancing or purchasing a standalone house on a single section in an urban New Zealand centre, have a deposit or equity of at least 20% and intend to live in the home.

Visit heartland.co.nz/home-loans to learn more and apply.

Heartland Bank’s lending criteria, terms, conditions and fees apply. Interest rates are subject to change.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heartland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 