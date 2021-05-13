Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Greenfern New Zealand’s First Carbonzero Medicinal Cannabis Company

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 8:35 am
Press Release: Greenfern Industries

Greenfern Industries has just been named New Zealand’s first Toitū carbonzero certified medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp company.

Normanby Power Station

The Taranaki-based company received the news from environmental certification provider Toitū Envirocare last week after it conducted an audit of all activities relating to Greenfern that have a carbon footprint and the ways in which the company reduces its footprint.

“We’re incredibly proud of this certification as it speaks to our core value – to be New Zealand’s most environmentally friendly medicinal cannabis company,” managing director Dan Casey said.

“The medicinal cannabis industry has quite a large environmental and carbon footprint due to high energy inputs. We want to be a world-leading example of sustainability in the industry and to help set the standard for environmentally friendly cannabis and hemp production.”

A large focus over the past few months for Greenfern has been the work they’ve done on the hydroelectric power station they own on the Waingongoro River in Taranaki. Last month it was given the go-ahead by the Taranaki Regional Council to start generating power again after passing the final inspection of items that were historically in breach of resource consent conditions held by the station's previous owner.

The power station sits alongside Greenfern’s research facility, indoor growing operation and processing facility.

“The highest overhead cost in a medicinal cannabis indoor growing operation is power. While having access to cost-price power is a game changer for us in terms of how competitive it will make the price of our products, being able to grow our plants in a more environmentally friendly way is just as important to us,” Casey said.

The Toitū carbonzero certification process saw Greenfern analyse all aspects of its organisational carbon footprint, develop a reduction plan and get independently verified by Toitū Envirocare.

Casey said Greenfern had introduced a number of sustainability measures including the way in which it processes its hemp as efficiently as possible.

“Our hemp is harvested for its seed which is then processed and sold for use as a high protein meat substitute. But it doesn’t stop there. The by-products from the seed processing are also used in other products such as our hemp-based body care range - MaTo and hemp-based beer.”

Greenfern is also setting up a high-tech aeroponic grow room at its Taranaki headquarters which will use less water, fewer nutrients and less electricity when compared to conventional hydroponic cannabis grow rooms.

“With the medicinal cannabis industry having such a large environmental footprint globally, it seems wrong to introduce conventional cannabis production systems to New Zealand. We believe we have a responsibility to set an example in sustainable and carbon-neutral cannabis production for this budding new industry in New Zealand.

“We’ve built our business model from the ground up with sustainability in mind, with a focus on reducing water usage, reducing waste of all kinds and reducing our carbon footprint.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenfern Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 