Automation Associates Aim To Simplify Our Home And Workspaces

Technology should simplify our lives. But with every new technology that enters our home or business comes a new set of instructions, yet another remote control and some often-fraught tutorials with family members or coworkers. When we introduce new technology to make our lives easier, it can have the opposite effect.

The Automation Associates look to change this. With offices in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, the Automation Associates help kiwis simplify their lives in both their homes and businesses.

Residential smart home automation systems create an easy to manage, centralised system which allows homeowners to quickly adjust different aspects and appliances throughout the home. From multi-room audio and entertainment systems to lighting, heating, security systems and much more.

The Automation Associates can transform how the home runs by implementing smart wiring. Most conventional homes are not wired for seamless use of modern communications and entertainment systems. Smart wiring allows for things such as accessing Sky, Apple TV, and Blu-ray on any TV in the house. You can also access these devices from any room and clustering access points allow users to freely roam the house with their control device without dropping out of the network.

The Automation Associates also help businesses up and down New Zealand increase their productivity through automation. The commercial office automation team start by consulting with the business, learning their pain points and formulating a system that can best assist the specific needs of the business.

The session starts by pinpointing the parameters of the workspace. These can include the demand for privacy, level of staff technology proficiency, privacy concerns and the degree of interactivity required. After this initial consultation, The Automation Associates team can mock up the bespoke solution in a pilot space, allowing the business to test the office automation solution and make tweaks prior to final deployment.

The Automation Associates have been designing and installing home and office automation systems in NZ for over 25 years. As the country’s leading automation specialists, they have helped thousands of kiwis simplify their homes and workspaces.

If you are interested in automating your home or business, you can book a consultation via Automation Associates website.

© Scoop Media

