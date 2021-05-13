Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Automation Associates Aim To Simplify Our Home And Workspaces

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Automation Associates

Technology should simplify our lives. But with every new technology that enters our home or business comes a new set of instructions, yet another remote control and some often-fraught tutorials with family members or coworkers. When we introduce new technology to make our lives easier, it can have the opposite effect.

The Automation Associates look to change this. With offices in Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, the Automation Associates help kiwis simplify their lives in both their homes and businesses.

Residential smart home automation systems create an easy to manage, centralised system which allows homeowners to quickly adjust different aspects and appliances throughout the home. From multi-room audio and entertainment systems to lighting, heating, security systems and much more.

The Automation Associates can transform how the home runs by implementing smart wiring. Most conventional homes are not wired for seamless use of modern communications and entertainment systems. Smart wiring allows for things such as accessing Sky, Apple TV, and Blu-ray on any TV in the house. You can also access these devices from any room and clustering access points allow users to freely roam the house with their control device without dropping out of the network.

The Automation Associates also help businesses up and down New Zealand increase their productivity through automation. The commercial office automation team start by consulting with the business, learning their pain points and formulating a system that can best assist the specific needs of the business.

The session starts by pinpointing the parameters of the workspace. These can include the demand for privacy, level of staff technology proficiency, privacy concerns and the degree of interactivity required. After this initial consultation, The Automation Associates team can mock up the bespoke solution in a pilot space, allowing the business to test the office automation solution and make tweaks prior to final deployment.

The Automation Associates have been designing and installing home and office automation systems in NZ for over 25 years. As the country’s leading automation specialists, they have helped thousands of kiwis simplify their homes and workspaces.

If you are interested in automating your home or business, you can book a consultation via Automation Associates website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Automation Associates on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 