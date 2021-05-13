Ultimate Multi-generational Home Offers An Inventive Solution To Rising Property Prices

With average property prices across the Waikato rising more than 20 per cent in the last 12-months, large families are looking for alternative accommodation options, says Scott Macdonald of Bayleys Hamilton.

He says demand for homes specifically designed to house two or more generations of adults is growing rapidly in response to a desire to keep the family ‘bubble’ together, and rising housing inflation.

Mr Macdonald is marketing one such property for sale in the Waipa District of the Waikato.

Spanning some 620sq m (more or less) on nearly a hectare of lush country land, the property at 2117 Arapuni Road, Pukeatua offers an inventive living solution for large families.

Comprising 14 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms across three detached wings, the property offers add-value potential if adapted for use as a business, staff accommodation or an eco-retreat.

“Nestled at the foot of Mount Maungatautari, the property is a private and tranquil slice of Kiwi paradise,” Mr Macdonald, who is marketing the property for sale by auction on June 3, says.

There are 12 bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms and three bunk bedrooms.

The property also boasts two spa pools.

“A central dining area, commercial-grade kitchen and open-plan living pavilion, set under high-stud timber ceilings aglow from an open fireplace, provides an opportunity to bring families together for meals, conversation and relaxed living,” Macdonald says.

“The size and flexibility of the residence mean family members can socialise, entertain or work undisturbed in various zones across the property,” he adds.

The home maximises a northerly aspect and gains views of the impressive Maungatautari Mountain.

Using passive energy principles, the property provides sustainable year-round comfort, while three 25,000 litre storage tanks collect rainwater to service the home.

Vehicle parking and storage is accommodated through a four-bay garage with lockable roller doors, large car parking and turnaround areas plus motorhome parking and power outlets.

“The property boasts superb connection between inside and out with many alfresco options including a vibrant summer courtyard and covered patios for the cooler months,” Macdonald says.

“Lucky new residents will enjoy lying back in the spa, listening to birdsong and the call of Kiwi at dusk, or sitting around the warm brazier in the evenings exchanging stories of the day.”

On the property’s doorstep, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, a world-class conservation project and the biggest ecological ‘island’ on mainland New Zealand spans some 3,400 hectares, boasting the largest predator-proof fence in the world.

Extending some 47 kilometres along the sanctuary’s border, the fence provides a haven for some of New Zealand’s most endangered wildlife and plant species including Kiwi, Kokako and Tuatara.

“Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari is an area of huge ecological significance and having the entrance a stone’s throw from your front door is a real privilege,” Macdonald says.

The sanctuary has many well-constructed walking tracks which vary in length from 30 minutes to six hours, providing visitors with excellent bird-watching opportunities.

Sanctuary guests can watch the Kaka and other birds as they come to feed, take a trip 16 metres up the Canopy Tower for a view over the treetops, or complete the ‘Over the Mountain’ walk for views from Pukeatua Peak.

“Nearby cycling trails and boating opportunities are also in abundance with the 70 kilometre Te Awa River Ride and Lake Karapiro within easy reach,” Macdonald says.

Positioned just 20 minutes drive east from Te Awamutu, Pukeatua is some three hours from Auckland, less than an hour’s drive from Hamilton City and 30 minutes from Cambridge, making it superbly accessible.

Pukeatua School is located across the road from the property.

“The lodge, which currently operates as boutique accommodation popular with hikers, cyclists and urban escapists, serves as an excellent family investment,” Macdonald says.

The property at 2117 Arapuni Road, Pukeatua is offered for sale by auction on 3 June 2021 (unless sold prior).

Click here for more information on the listing.

