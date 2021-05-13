Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Excellence In Bed & Breakfast Hosting – Award Winners

Thursday, 13 May 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Bed and Breakfast Association NZ

Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand and Vision Insurance are excited to announce Barb and Dave Milina, Warblers Retreat, Albany, have been awarded the Vision Insurance 2021 Overall Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the Year and Vision Insurance 2021 Exceptional Bed & Breakfast of the Year.

The Vision Insurance Bed & Breakfast Awards Programme celebrates excellence in hospitality in the bed and breakfast and hosted accommodation sector. Incoming President, Donna Brooke, said “I continue to be amazed at the quality of care and hospitality bed and breakfasts owners share with guests to their homes. This last year has been tough for all bed and breakfast operators, most of whom work with international guests. However, these operators have taken a good long look at their businesses, honed their craft, and despite all odds, have continued to provide exceptional high quality experiences.“

The Vision Insurance Overall Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the Year is chosen from the winners of three categories - Exceptional Bed & Breakfast of the Year, Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year and Essence of Bed & Breakfast of the Year.

In awarding Warblers Retreat Overall Supreme Bed & Breakfast of the Year, the judges commented “When an industry has been so affected by a worldwide pandemic it is extraordinary that we see businesses that have really turned themselves around to find a solution that works. Not only have our Vision Insurance Business Excellence Award Finalists done this but they have also created an incredible foundation to set themselves apart from the rest.

“The beautiful Warblers Retreat has guests raving about their stays. Their sound and innovative business practices will stand them in such great stead going forward. With operators like Warblers Retreat, the hosted accommodation industry is in great hands. “

The Vision Insurance Bed & Breakfast Association Award Programme is made up of three Awards – Supreme B&B Business of the Year, Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year (open to those who have been operating two years or less) and Essence of Bed & Breakfast of the year.

2021 Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year was awarded to Samantha Winn, Quail Lodge, Papakura. Donna said “To take on a property and get it to an award-winning level in less than two years deserves recognition. Quail Lodge is an immaculate property in both presentation and hosting.“

2021 Essence of Bed & Breakfast of the Year was awarded to Sharon and John Corbett, Accent House, Mapua. “It is wonderful to see a past award winner crossing the stage again!! Sharon and John have continued to build and develop all areas of their business and go above and beyond hosting their guests in their home but also showcase their region and New Zealand and couple this with very sound business practices,” said Donna.

The Vision Insurance Excellence Awards programme is judged by Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts and the Bed & Breakfast Association’s President and Vice President. They were awarded at a Gala Dinner in Wellington.

Other Award winners were:

· Exceptional B&B of the Year Highly Commended – Omaka Lodge, Taumaranui

· Exceptional B&B of the Year Highly Commended – Waihi Beach Paradise Resort, Waihi

 

