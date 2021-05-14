Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Truth About Counter Appliances’ Planned Obsolescence

Friday, 14 May 2021, 6:32 am
It’s likely you’ve come across the term ‘planned obsolescence’ if you’ve ever had a discussion about sustainability. You know, the idea that manufacturers purposefully create a flaw in their products or systems so that people will replace them with newer options. On the one hand, this practice helps to maintain a sustainable business model that can better assure jobs and a healthy economy. On the other hand, it can lead to exceptional waste and a high turnover of necessary items like appliances.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 on household income and the general move away from overconsumption in recent years to the more ecologically and economically friendly model of Refuse, Reduce, Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle, Rot, and Rethink, more and more West Aucklanders have begun looking towards repairing rather than replacing their broken appliances. The problem is, however, that a bad repair could mean both economic waste and an inevitable replacement, so it’s necessary to ensure that you hire a repair company that knows what it’s doing.

To weed out the charlatans from the experts and ensure that you hire a reputable company for your appliance repairs in West Auckland, here are some questions you should ask:

  1. Do they guarantee their workmanship? If so, how long?
  2. Are they up front about all the (possible) costs involved?
  3. Are their technicians trade certified?
  4. What is their turnaround time?

Any company that can offer you at least a year’s guarantee on their work, is honest about how much the repair will cost and whether or not the expense will be worth it, can confirm trade certification, and will not keep your appliances for more than a week would be a good option to consider for your repair needs. Be wary of any company that cannot meet all four these requirements.

So, before simply replacing your broken appliances, consider countering manufacturers’ planned obsolescence by extending your items through repair.

Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
