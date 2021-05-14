Kiwis Keeping Warm This Winter With Heat Pumps

When you think of air conditioning in Hamilton, you likely think about the device that keeps your home cool in the summer. However, we might be in for a long, cold winter this year, so it’s lucky that most air conditioners can also keep our homes warm and dry, not just cool them down.

The demand for heat pump installation is increasing as the July 1st deadline looms for landlords to install heating in their rental properties. Many are choosing heat pumps because it won’t cost the tenants too much in electricity bills and is an efficient way of heating a home.

Some suppliers are concerned that they won’t have enough stock to keep up with the sudden surge in demand for installations. Stock is taking longer than usual to arrive into the country due to delays caused by Covid 19.

So, if you are considering getting a heat pump unit installed before winter, now is the time to order it. That gives you a month’s leeway before the official start of winter, so hopefully, you can get it installed in time.

Meanwhile, you can prepare for the winter ahead by making sure that all doors and windows are properly sealed. When there are gaps between windowpanes or under a door, this reduces the efficiency of the heat pump. Heating a space only to let out that warm air is a costly exercise. Make the most out of your heat pump and lower your heating bills by making sure that every crevice is covered.

Another tip for keeping warm in winter while saving money is to ensure that you only heat the areas you need to. Close the doors to any rooms that you won’t be using, so you don’t waste that precious heat on them.

