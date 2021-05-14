Pak’n’Save Taupō Workers To Strike As Negotiations Break Down

WHAT: Workers at Pak’n’Save’s Taupō store will withdraw their labour and picket outside the store on Friday as negotiations over wage rises stall and the supermarket’s managers are accused of delay tactics in signing a new Collective Agreement

WHEN: Friday 14 May, 14:00-16:00

WHERE: Pak’n’Save, Ruapehu Street, Taupō 3330

WHY:

"Pak’n’Save Taupō’s Collective Agreement expired in March this year, but workers have been met with resistance and hypocrisy as they’ve been negotiating a new one," said Ben Gibson, FIRST Union organiser.

"Despite being essential workers whose workloads have risen and never returned to normal since the Covid-19 pandemic, their wages have not kept up with rising household costs like rent and bills, and most workers still earn minimum wage."

"Workers feel their efforts during the pandemic have not been acknowledged and we believe the supermarket owner is doing everything they can to delay a fair settlement."

"The company’s most recent offer is totally unacceptable, and after months of bargaining in good faith, workers know they won’t be heard without strike action."

