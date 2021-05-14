Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pak’n’Save Taupō Workers To Strike As Negotiations Break Down

Friday, 14 May 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

WHAT: Workers at Pak’n’Save’s Taupō store will withdraw their labour and picket outside the store on Friday as negotiations over wage rises stall and the supermarket’s managers are accused of delay tactics in signing a new Collective Agreement

WHEN: Friday 14 May, 14:00-16:00

WHERE: Pak’n’Save, Ruapehu Street, Taupō 3330

WHY:

"Pak’n’Save Taupō’s Collective Agreement expired in March this year, but workers have been met with resistance and hypocrisy as they’ve been negotiating a new one," said Ben Gibson, FIRST Union organiser.

"Despite being essential workers whose workloads have risen and never returned to normal since the Covid-19 pandemic, their wages have not kept up with rising household costs like rent and bills, and most workers still earn minimum wage."

"Workers feel their efforts during the pandemic have not been acknowledged and we believe the supermarket owner is doing everything they can to delay a fair settlement."

"The company’s most recent offer is totally unacceptable, and after months of bargaining in good faith, workers know they won’t be heard without strike action."

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
