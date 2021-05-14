Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Heavy Vehicle Regulator Increases Safety On Australian Roads With Mobility Service From Motorola Solutions

Friday, 14 May 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Motorola Solutions

Auckland, New Zealand, 14 May, 2021 - The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) is experiencing improved safety, situational awareness and enhanced productivity for its frontline workers and the heavy vehicle industry thanks to a mobile application partnership with Motorola Solutions (NY:MSI).

The Regulatory Compliance Mobility Solution (RCMS) application allows NHVR officers to seamlessly track roadside checks online. The solution helps officers to save an average of 15 minutes per roadside stop, down from 35 minutes on average, while keeping roads safe and the industry moving.

NHVR officers have also reduced double handling when recording vehicle and driver intercepts, issuing electronic compliance notices and enabling supervisors to review and approve their work on the spot.

NHVR CEO Sal Petroccitto said the technology is delivering greater efficiency while making necessary roadside checks more convenient.

“Ultimately, this is about streamlining our processes and data sources at roadside checks so operators can work more efficiently and businesses can keep moving,” Mr Petroccitto said.

“The information being captured is enabling greater collaboration and data sharing among our industry and we’ve had positive feedback from our officers and drivers alike. It is helping us to strive for the common goal of having safer roads for everyone.”

Motorola Solutions Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, Con Balaskas, said development teams and the NHVR had worked collaboratively throughout the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions to deliver the application.

“By employing a ‘digital first’ approach with the NHVR, we were able to continuously improve the solution based on user feedback while working safely and in remote environments,” Mr Balaskas said.

The end result is an easy-to-use yet sophisticated mobile solution that enhances productivity across the NHVR workforce and leads to greater road safety in Australian communities,” he said.

