Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Application From Concrete Group Subsidiary To Acquire Drymix

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to the clearance application from Dunlop Drymix Limited, a subsidiary of the Concrete Group Limited, seeking to acquire the assets and business of six companies that collectively trade in New Zealand as Drymix.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission currently considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Concrete Group/Drymix’ in the subject line.

Any submissions should be received by close of business on 28 May 2021.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the clearance application are available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

