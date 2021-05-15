Trend Towards Downsizing Homes In Christchurch

Right now, Christchurch homes are being built at the highest volume we have seen since the peak of the post-quake rebuild phase. This is mainly due to the increase in people wanting to downsize their homes. The homes being created are primarily smaller residences, including units, apartments, and townhouses. 53% of Christchurch city consents in 2020 were for these types of homes.

Smaller homes in Christchurch are not limited just to townhouses and apartments, however. There are also a higher number of smaller freestanding houses being built in subdivisions. The latest data from Statistics NZ shows that last year, the average new home in Christchurch was 127 square metres. A decade ago, the average size was 180 square metres, showing a definite decline in house size.

With the trend towards downsizing, this leaves the question for Christchurch residents of what they should do with their excess belongings. With less space in their homes than ever, getting storage in Christchurch is the solution many people are choosing. As homes get smaller, the number of people using self-storage units consequentially rises. The items that would clutter up residents’ smaller homes can be put into storage to access when needed. With developments containing 10+ small units now commonplace, this extra storage space is essential for many families.

Cost has also been a factor in making the decision to downsize for many families. Construction costs are rising, so to pay the same amount for a new build as they would have a few years ago, people must opt for a smaller home. Affordability is certainly one of the main reasons that people are downsizing, but it is also due to people wanting a more manageable home. A smaller house means less housework, not as much gardening, and easier maintenance.

© Scoop Media

