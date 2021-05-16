Jeff Bolstad Receives Inaugural Lifetime Contribution Award For Dedication To NZDIA

A rural sector stalwart and mentor to many has been recognised for his contribution to the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards programme.

Jeff Bolstad, a Morrinsville farmer, was presented with a Lifetime Contribution Award by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Trust Chair Natasha Tere, in recognition for his long service and contribution to the Dairy Industry Awards and wider agriculture sector.

“This is the first time this Award has been presented. It’s a prestigious honour that is awarded to an individual that has provided exceptional service to the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.”

“We have chosen Jeff as he has been a bonding strength behind our organisation. He is a quiet achiever who has guided and mentored many entrants over the years,” says Natasha.

“He has been a guiding light, a father figure and confidante to many while on their Awards journey.”

“Jeff has no ego, just a pure love and passion for aspiring dairy farmers. He has dedicated so much time and energy to the Awards programme over the years, through his involvement on the Exec and behind the scenes guiding, encouraging and mentoring.”

Mr Bolstad is a former Federated Farmers’ Sharemilkers’ section chairman and New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Executive member.

As the recipient of the Lifetime Contribution Award, Jeff joins John Luxton, QSO (2016), Gallagher Chief Executive and Chairman Sir William Gallagher (2011) and Massey University Professor Colin Holmes (2009) who are the Trust’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DairyNZ, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian and Ravensdown, along with industry partner DairyNZ.

