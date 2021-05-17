Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Colourful Provincial Multi-tenanted Office And Retail Block Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 17 May 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building housing a diverse range of well-patronised retail and commercial tenants – ranging from a busy fast food outlet through to an accountancy firm – has been placed on the market for sale.

The commercial block at Thames Street in the Waikato township of Morrinsville encompasses a range of tenants whose services are used by a broad cross section of the town’s population virtually every day of the week.

The 610 square metre building sits on 551-square metres of land in the heart of Morrinsville – just a hundred metres away from the main arterial route of State Highway 26.

The Morrinsville location encompasses four retail and commercial tenancies – generating a combined annual income of $73,041,000 per annum. Among the individual tenancies are:

· Well-established accountancy practice Diprose Miller on a lease running through to 2022 with two further three-year right of renewal, generating rental of $20,209 per annum

· Business services consultancy firm Fuel Rebates Ltd, currently on a lease expiring later this year with two further three-year rights of renewal, generating rental of $22,000 per annum

· Fast food outlet JJs Burgers, on a lease currently running through to 2023, generating rental of $16,848 per annum

· Café eatery Fresh Fuel Ltd, on a newly signed lease running through to 2022, with three further two-year rights of renewal, generating rental of $13,984 per annum

and

· A currently vacant office space.

The freehold land and building at 294 Thames Street is now being marketed for sale at auction on June 3 by Bayleys Hamilton. Salesperson Josh Smith said the property had considerable rental upside from tenanting the currently vacant office area.

“The currently vacant open-plan space with its own staff amenities would suit a professional services firm looking for premises in Morrinsville’s central business district, and could be expected to return a per square metre rate comparable to the other commercial tenancy on the floor,” he said.

“That would take the property’s total income to somewhere in the region of $95,000.”

All tenancies within 294 Thames Street have rear access to their premises, as well as off-street parking - from a service lane running behind the building. Access to the first-storey commercial offices is via a stairwell at the back of the building leading to a large deck area.

“The broad nature of the tenancies within the property – all who operate in non-competing sectors of the economy - ensures a wholly split-risk investment opportunity,” Smith said.

“Alternatively, the property could also suit an owner-occupier looking to relocate their business into the currently empty modern office suite which is in a ‘turn key’ state ready for immediate occupation.”

As Morrinsville’s main shopping destination, Thames Street is home to a vast array of charity shops, clothing outlets, banks, real estate agencies, hospitality and food and beverage operations which all benefit from high volumes of foot traffic and free vehicle parking along the strip. Adding to the road’s purely commercial appeal, the route is dotted with concrete planter boxes to enhance its pedestrian attractiveness.

Constructed in 1950 with reinforced concrete frames and plastered concrete block walls, the building at 294 Thames Street has a new building standards rating of 33 percent. Smith said the building had been recently refurbished to a high standard to meet the demands of its commercial tenants, with the retail sites also benefitting as a direct result.

The building’s three street-fronting tenancies are among the most instantly-recognisable in Morrinsville – overlooking one of the town’s collection of brightly painted cow statues which pay homage to the area’s dairying production heritage.

JJ’s burgers has an alcove-style service window onto the pavement – allowing for customers to wait outside while their food is prepared. Meanwhile, Diprose Miller’s frontage is clad in schist stone, and Fresh Fuel’s high street presence is enhanced by table seating on the pavement – with a large sliding door leading to the café’s welcoming interior.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 