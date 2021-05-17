Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Access Community Health Unveils Partnership With Workbridge To Support Disabled People

Monday, 17 May 2021, 11:25 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Access Community Health has today announced a new partnership with Workbridge, New Zealand’s largest employment support service for disabled people.

As a specialised recruitment service, Workbridge partners with organisations like Access Community Health to enhance hiring practices that offer robust support to employees who have a wide range of disabilities. Workbridge will provide ongoing support to Access Community Health to help disabled people when applying for job vacancies and as they settle into the first year of their role.

Access Community Health CEO, Alison Van Wyk, said: “As one of the largest employers in New Zealand, our workforce is made up of more than 3,000 passionate and dedicated nurses and support workers from across the country. Our diverse team offers care and support to over 40,000 clients, and this partnership bolsters our ability to attract and support candidates that identify as disabled.

“Our partnership with Workbridge is a testament to our commitment to our colleagues and means those who would benefit from additional support have access to it, whether that be at the early stage of the interview and hiring process, through to settling into their new role at Access Community Health,” adds Alison.

Workbridge will provide support across the entire hiring process as Access Community Health carries out the onboarding of candidates with disabilities. Through this partnership, the two teams will work together to identify suitable candidates with disabilities for appropriate roles and assist candidates as they prepare for their interviews. After a candidate is hired, a post placement support (PPS) programme will be implemented for up to twelve months as they settle into their new job.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Access Community Health to increase opportunities for disabled people,” says Workbridge CEO, Jonathan Mosen. “Everyone wins thanks to this partnership. Access Community Health have the opportunity to work with some great people who are often overlooked within the employment market yet have so much value to add. Data would suggest that only 23% of disabled people are in the workforce and this has now reached a crisis point that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. And in fulfilment of our mission, we’re delivering more inclusive, successful employment opportunities for disabled people”.

