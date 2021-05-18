Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Raymac Motor Trimmers' New Website To Showcase Their Full Range Of Automotive, Marine & Furniture Upholstery Services

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:11 am
Press Release: Raymac Motor Trimmers

Raymac Motor Trimmers has recently launched a new website www.raymacmotortrimmer.co.nz which showcases the wide range of expert auto, marine & furniture upholstery services they provide to Hamilton and the greater Waikato region.

For the past three years Raymac Motor Trimmers has established a reputation for offering specialist car upholstery services and repairs, as well as custom boat covers. Ray Macdonald, owner-operator, together with his team has become marine, automotive and furniture upholstery experts from the dozens of projects they have breathed new life into for their clients treasures. From restoring, replacing, and installing every type of auto, marine and furniture upholstery item, everything is custom-made to ensure a great-fit and look and extend the life of the valued items.

The website focuses on three main areas: automotive; marine; and furniture.

Automotive

Raymac Motor Trimmers work on all kinds of vehicles including classic cars. Bring in the classic American bench seats, tonneau covers, and the campervans at the workshop. The team guarantees to recover the upholstery for every type of vehicle with high quality fabrics, materials and workmanship.

Marine

Keep your boat protected, comfortable and safe before heading into the water with Ray Motor Trimmers hard wearing marine upholstery and boat seat covers. The team has worked with plenty of marine vessels and varying sizes, providing a full range of marine upholstery services.

Furniture

For quality furniture upholstery restoration, get in touch with Raymac Motor Trimmers. If it’s an antique ottoman or a favorite old sofa, the team can bring it back to its original state or something similar. Instead of buying new furniture, why not repair or restore your treasure and make a sustainable choice for the environment.

Raymac Motor Trimmers services from Hamilton all throughout the Waikato region.

For more information on the marine and auto upholstery services from Raymac Motor Trimmers, visit www.raymacmotortrimmer.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Raymac Motor Trimmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 