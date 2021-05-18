Raymac Motor Trimmers' New Website To Showcase Their Full Range Of Automotive, Marine & Furniture Upholstery Services

Raymac Motor Trimmers has recently launched a new website www.raymacmotortrimmer.co.nz which showcases the wide range of expert auto, marine & furniture upholstery services they provide to Hamilton and the greater Waikato region.

For the past three years Raymac Motor Trimmers has established a reputation for offering specialist car upholstery services and repairs, as well as custom boat covers. Ray Macdonald, owner-operator, together with his team has become marine, automotive and furniture upholstery experts from the dozens of projects they have breathed new life into for their clients treasures. From restoring, replacing, and installing every type of auto, marine and furniture upholstery item, everything is custom-made to ensure a great-fit and look and extend the life of the valued items.

The website focuses on three main areas: automotive; marine; and furniture.

Automotive

Raymac Motor Trimmers work on all kinds of vehicles including classic cars. Bring in the classic American bench seats, tonneau covers, and the campervans at the workshop. The team guarantees to recover the upholstery for every type of vehicle with high quality fabrics, materials and workmanship.

Marine

Keep your boat protected, comfortable and safe before heading into the water with Ray Motor Trimmers hard wearing marine upholstery and boat seat covers. The team has worked with plenty of marine vessels and varying sizes, providing a full range of marine upholstery services.

Furniture

For quality furniture upholstery restoration, get in touch with Raymac Motor Trimmers. If it’s an antique ottoman or a favorite old sofa, the team can bring it back to its original state or something similar. Instead of buying new furniture, why not repair or restore your treasure and make a sustainable choice for the environment.

Raymac Motor Trimmers services from Hamilton all throughout the Waikato region.

For more information on the marine and auto upholstery services from Raymac Motor Trimmers, visit www.raymacmotortrimmer.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

