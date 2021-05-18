Craft Beer Labels Are Getting More And More Outrageous

The craft beer scene in New Zealand has absolutely exploded in recent years, with more producers popping up than ever before. Ten years ago you, on a visit to the local supermarket, there would only be three or four craft beers available, hidden somewhere next to the wine in the fridge.

These days, you’ll notice that many supermarkets have whole chillers mainly dedicated to craft beer. With so many options on the market, how can a company stand out amongst the pack?

The answer that many brewers are now turning to is creating innovative names and eye-catching labels for their craft beer brands. You only need to look at Behemoth for an ideal example. Their ‘Dump the Trump’ beer went viral due to its creative name and labelling.

Other brands choose to go for a more ‘Kiwi’ approach, with Kereru incorporating some local lingo in their beer ‘Roundest Boi’. Garage Project went a different route with their brew aptly named ‘Beer’ sporting an incredibly plain label, which is eye-catching in its own way due to the simplicity.

Many other producers are now realising how important labelling is to their brand. They are suddenly hopping on board with this trend of creating new and exciting labels to capture the attention of an audience distracted by so many choices. The new trend of shrink sleeve labelling allows brands to create an eye-catching label that enwraps the whole bottle, including the lid, as opposed to a standard adhesive label that sits on the front of a wine or beer bottle.

Brands sticking to stock-standard branding techniques are rapidly falling behind those who are revamping their image to something more exciting. Other industries are sure to follow suit, using labels as a way to showcase the best of their brand in a way that stands out on the shelves.

