Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What It Takes For A Company To Go Zero Waste

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 5:23 am
Press Release: Adhesif Print

There has recently been a considerable push for companies to reduce their carbon emissions and go zero waste. Many organisations are beginning initiatives to be more environmentally friendly, thanks to the encouragement of consumers who are voting with their wallets.

It is now the norm for businesses to support a paperless environment and ask staff to use their computers instead of printing out every document they receive. Cloud-based filing systems can help with implementing this policy, as the files are still easily accessible for staff despite not residing in a filing drawer.

A company looking to more significantly reduce its impact on the planet can go down many routes to achieve this. Huge manufacturing facilities, for example, can make massive changes by changing their industrial boilers over to more modern, energy-efficient boiler systems.

Other ideas include reducing emissions from transport, with some businesses now relying solely on electric vehicles to get around. For those who need to ship their products, this is not an accessible option with the currently available technology, so they may pay to offset their carbon emissions instead. However, planning shipping more efficiently can result in trucks taking larger loads and making fewer trips.

In larger companies, switching over the lighting to more energy-efficient LED lightbulbs can make a huge difference. Plus, these businesses could save hundreds, if not thousands, in annual lighting costs.

One factor that many businesses fail to consider is their commercial label printing process. When tasks like label printing are outsourced, companies often overlook the impact on the environment. However, new technology has allowed the creation of new linerless labels, achieving the lofty goal of zero waste for short-use labelling. This prevents thousands of tons of waste from label liners from ending up in landfill every year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Adhesif Print on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Warns Genesis Over Business Billing Errors

The Commerce Commission has issued a warning to Genesis Energy Limited about billing errors concerning electricity line charges to business customers. Genesis reported the errors to the Commission. The Commission considers that Genesis is likely to ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

The Conversation: Why Now Would Be A Good Time For The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand To Publish Stress Test Results For Individual Banks

Set against the backdrop of an economy healing from 2020’s annus horribilis , this week’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) was cautiously reassuring: the country’s financial system is sound, though vulnerabilities remain. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 