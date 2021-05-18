What It Takes For A Company To Go Zero Waste

There has recently been a considerable push for companies to reduce their carbon emissions and go zero waste. Many organisations are beginning initiatives to be more environmentally friendly, thanks to the encouragement of consumers who are voting with their wallets.

It is now the norm for businesses to support a paperless environment and ask staff to use their computers instead of printing out every document they receive. Cloud-based filing systems can help with implementing this policy, as the files are still easily accessible for staff despite not residing in a filing drawer.

A company looking to more significantly reduce its impact on the planet can go down many routes to achieve this. Huge manufacturing facilities, for example, can make massive changes by changing their industrial boilers over to more modern, energy-efficient boiler systems.

Other ideas include reducing emissions from transport, with some businesses now relying solely on electric vehicles to get around. For those who need to ship their products, this is not an accessible option with the currently available technology, so they may pay to offset their carbon emissions instead. However, planning shipping more efficiently can result in trucks taking larger loads and making fewer trips.

In larger companies, switching over the lighting to more energy-efficient LED lightbulbs can make a huge difference. Plus, these businesses could save hundreds, if not thousands, in annual lighting costs.

One factor that many businesses fail to consider is their commercial label printing process. When tasks like label printing are outsourced, companies often overlook the impact on the environment. However, new technology has allowed the creation of new linerless labels, achieving the lofty goal of zero waste for short-use labelling. This prevents thousands of tons of waste from label liners from ending up in landfill every year.

