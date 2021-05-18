Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

5G Live In Palmerston North As Vodafone Rolls Out Next Gen Mobile Tech

Tuesday, 18 May 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Locals and businesses can now connect to Vodafone 5G, with coverage set to expand in Manawatū-Whanganui

Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Palmerston North, further expanding the coverage footprint of the largest 5G network in Aotearoa.

These 5G cell site upgrades are part of a turbocharged network investment program, with Vodafone pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into digital infrastructure in 2021, and Manawatū-Whanganui being one of the first regions to benefit. This comes as Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and free-range working, with more New Zealanders relying on their phones and the internet to connect with family, colleagues and friends locally and overseas.

“Having access to the latest technology is great for consumers and even better for businesses,” explains Thaigan Govender, Head of Vodafone NZ’s Mobile Access Network. “Palmerston North is a growing regional centre and we’re pleased to now offer customers in the coverage area the ability to connect to the latest mobile network - particularly as connectivity has proven to be incredibly important over the past year. Data use increased 56% last year on the Vodafone network so we’re expanding our digital infrastructure to respond.

“Locals and visitors to Palmerston North can now enjoy the power of 5G and get even faster connectivity to their smartphones or via 5G Broadband for high-capacity internet, with 5G coverage coming to more parts of the Manawatū-Whanganui region soon.

“We expect wireless broadband will be keenly adopted by more locals and businesses in Palmerston North. Newly launched 5G Broadband delivers fast and fuss-free internet over the mobile network and is proving incredibly popular in other main centres, particularly among businesses and households who need high-speed internet without waiting for fibre fixed line services to be installed or connected.

“Also, our affordable Gold Plan, which delivers phone and internet via a 4G Broadband connection, is already piquing the interest of cost-conscious Kiwis who are keen on the $40 monthly price tag.”

The fifth generation (5G) mobile network enables faster speeds, lower latency (lag) and expands the potential of connected devices and IoT (Internet of Things).

Vodafone now offers 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown, Tauranga and Palmerston North. Vodafone customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone can automatically access its 5G network for no extra charge.

Govender adds: “This mahi and building digital infrastructure takes time, but we’re working as fast as we can to expand the 5G footprint in Palmerston North and beyond, with more new cell site upgrades and builds coming soon in the mighty Manawatū.”

To check the Vodafone 5G coverage area, which will continue to expand, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/coverage. For more information about 5G devices or 5G Broadband, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G.

