Greystone Wines Wins Champion Organic Wine Awards

North Canterbury vineyard, Greystone Wines, has claimed two top awards at the 2021 Organic Wine Awards.

Greystone’s 2019 Chardonnay was named the Champion Chardonnay and Greystone’s 2018 Syrah, the Champion Syrah.

The awards put Greystone among the country’s elite organic wineries. The win follows on from Greystone’s naming as Sustainable Winery of the Year in the 2020 awards.

Greystone’s winemaker Dom Maxwell says the wins acknowledge the efforts of their team and their dedication to organics.

“It’s just that continuation to thrive. We’re getting better each year as we improve our understanding of the land and vineyard. It’s taken years of hard work to get to where it is today,” he says.

The Aotearoa Organic Wine Awards aren’t like other awards – there are no paid sponsors, no award ceremonies and no entry fees. The only requirement is that the wine is produced from certified organic grapes. The Awards are blind tasted by up to 20 judges who are 100% independent and have no business interest in any competing vineyard.

Dom says North Canterbury took five of the eight varietal trophies on offer this year with Terrace Edge winning Champion Riesling, Champion Pinot Gris and Champion Rose.

“It’s awesome to see two small vineyards from North Canterbury scoop nearly three quarters of the national awards. We’re not sure everyone appreciates the attention to detail that goes into making organic wine and the benefits to our environment.”

Terrace Edge also picked up ‘Riedel Vineyard of the Year’ Award for the second time.

Dom Maxwell says the region’s strong showing should make Cantabrians sit up and take notice.

“North Canterbury is still one of the best kept secrets as far as New Zealand wine goes .”

In 2016, Greystone also won the Organic Winery of the Year.

