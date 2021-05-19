Reimagining The Kiwi Road Trip
Kiwis encouraged to try out an electric vehicle
and support sustainable tourism businesses in South Island
through new Go Electric Eco
Tour
Under the shadow of the
COVID-19 pandemic, governments, destination managers,
operators and visitors across the globe have been called on
to reimagine the tourism industry. From the formation of a
global Future of Tourism Coalition to the recent launch of
the Tourism Futures Taskforce interim report in New Zealand,
sustainability advocates are demanding that we place
destination needs at the centre of tourism’s new future.
But what does this look like in practice in Aotearoa New
Zealand? GOOD
Travel and Eco Villa, two Kiwi
social enterprises, have just launched their Go Electric Eco
Tour to address this question.
“The idea
for the Go Electric Eco Tour was born over Zoom during
lockdown when I was reminiscing about an incredible road
trip I’d done with my family. The intention of our trip
had been to meet like-minded eco businesses in the South
Island and we were so inspired by all the amazing
accommodations and tours we came across. I wanted to share
what we had experienced with others and find a way to
support these businesses who, like Eco Villa, had invested
so much into developing a sustainable business. I reached
out to GOOD Travel, and the vision for the Go Electric Eco
Tour was born,” says Nisha Duncan, founder of Eco
Villa.
The Go Electric Eco Tour eGuide is a
free, online guidebook designed to inspire Kiwis to try out
an electric vehicle and experience unique, sustainable
accommodations and tours in the South Island. The project is
a collaboration between Eco Villa, GOOD Travel, Thrifty Car
Rental, Camp Glenorchy, Olivers Lodge and Stables, Valley
Views Glamping, SiloStay, Rainforest Retreat, Orari Boutique
Heritage Hotel, Ziptrek Ecotours, Franz Josef Wilderness
Tours, Glacier Valley Eco Tours, Bike It Now!, Pohatu
Penguins and Ecoseaker. Every partner is a locally owned and
operated company with a commitment to environmental
sustainability and social
responsibility.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has
demonstrated to the tourism industry that we have to work
together. The resilience of our industry relies on it. Our
goal with the Go Electric Eco Tour is to strengthen
collaboration amongst like-minded tourism SMEs as well as to
continue to inspire Kiwis to explore our own backyard and
learn from the places we visit. Ultimately, we want to show
that doing GOOD, having fun and experiencing some luxury are
not mutually exclusive, and we want to create an experience
that is GOOD for Kiwi tourists, businesses, communities, and
our environment,” says Josie Major, GOOD Travel’s New
Zealand Programmes Manager.
Test drives and
word-of-mouth are the main sources of information that help
New Zealanders switch to electric vehicles, according to Flip
The Fleet. However, few travellers dare to test out an
EV on holiday due to range anxiety. Through an interactive
online map as well as lots of EV tips and resources, the Go
Electric Eco Tour eGuide will help Kiwis say farewell to
range anxiety, try out an EV and experience the potential
for New Zealand’s tourism industry to be a force for
GOOD.
Learn more: https://www.good-travel.org/go-electric-eco-tour