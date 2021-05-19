Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reimagining The Kiwi Road Trip

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: GOOD Travel

Kiwis encouraged to try out an electric vehicle and support sustainable tourism businesses in South Island through new Go Electric Eco Tour
 

Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, destination managers, operators and visitors across the globe have been called on to reimagine the tourism industry. From the formation of a global Future of Tourism Coalition to the recent launch of the Tourism Futures Taskforce interim report in New Zealand, sustainability advocates are demanding that we place destination needs at the centre of tourism’s new future. But what does this look like in practice in Aotearoa New Zealand? GOOD Travel and Eco Villa, two Kiwi social enterprises, have just launched their Go Electric Eco Tour to address this question.
 

“The idea for the Go Electric Eco Tour was born over Zoom during lockdown when I was reminiscing about an incredible road trip I’d done with my family. The intention of our trip had been to meet like-minded eco businesses in the South Island and we were so inspired by all the amazing accommodations and tours we came across. I wanted to share what we had experienced with others and find a way to support these businesses who, like Eco Villa, had invested so much into developing a sustainable business. I reached out to GOOD Travel, and the vision for the Go Electric Eco Tour was born,” says Nisha Duncan, founder of Eco Villa.
 

The Go Electric Eco Tour eGuide is a free, online guidebook designed to inspire Kiwis to try out an electric vehicle and experience unique, sustainable accommodations and tours in the South Island. The project is a collaboration between Eco Villa, GOOD Travel, Thrifty Car Rental, Camp Glenorchy, Olivers Lodge and Stables, Valley Views Glamping, SiloStay, Rainforest Retreat, Orari Boutique Heritage Hotel, Ziptrek Ecotours, Franz Josef Wilderness Tours, Glacier Valley Eco Tours, Bike It Now!, Pohatu Penguins and Ecoseaker. Every partner is a locally owned and operated company with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.
 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the tourism industry that we have to work together. The resilience of our industry relies on it. Our goal with the Go Electric Eco Tour is to strengthen collaboration amongst like-minded tourism SMEs as well as to continue to inspire Kiwis to explore our own backyard and learn from the places we visit. Ultimately, we want to show that doing GOOD, having fun and experiencing some luxury are not mutually exclusive, and we want to create an experience that is GOOD for Kiwi tourists, businesses, communities, and our environment,” says Josie Major, GOOD Travel’s New Zealand Programmes Manager.
 

Test drives and word-of-mouth are the main sources of information that help New Zealanders switch to electric vehicles, according to Flip The Fleet. However, few travellers dare to test out an EV on holiday due to range anxiety. Through an interactive online map as well as lots of EV tips and resources, the Go Electric Eco Tour eGuide will help Kiwis say farewell to range anxiety, try out an EV and experience the potential for New Zealand’s tourism industry to be a force for GOOD.
 

Learn more: https://www.good-travel.org/go-electric-eco-tour

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GOOD Travel on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

SEEK NZ Employment Report: April 2021

OVERVIEW OF APRIL 2021: STATE OF THE NATION: April, for the second consecutive month, saw the highest number of jobs ever advertised on seek.co.nz. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 12% m/m. SEEK job ads were ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 