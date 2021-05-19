Mearth Offers Free Shipping To New Zealand For Limited Time Only

Due to popular demand, Mearth, the first electric scooter developer in Australia, finally opens its doors to the e-scooter market in New Zealand. To celebrate the occasion, Mearth offers e-scooter riders and fans in New Zealand free shipping for all Mearth electric scooters until May 21, Friday only!

To avail of this limited free shipping offer, simply go to the free shipping page exclusively for Kiwis, and choose the electric scooter that you want among the available models. Currently, Mearth offers discounts on selected e-scooter models, allowing riders to save more.

From $850, the Mearth X Pro electric scooter is now available for only $749. The Mearth X Pro is the brand’s lightest commuter electric scooter that features a 12 kg body, 25 kph top speed, 25 km range, and 188 to 376 Wh battery. It also features a kinetic energy recovery system, sleek and comfortable design, large display screen, and double braking system.

Meanwhile, the Mearth X Pro Deluxe bundle is also on sale. From $1,050, this bundle is now available for only $948. The bundle includes a rechargeable external battery that allows the Mearth X Pro to extend its range up to 45 km on eco mode. The Mearth X Pro is a powerful and convenient electric scooter, perfect for your commuting needs.

On the other hand, the Mearth S Pro is also currently on sale. From $1,099, the model is now down to only $999. The Mearth S Pro features a lightweight and durable design and a swappable battery system that allows riders to travel without limits. Riders can carry lightweight batteries in their bag and switch out batteries whenever they run out of power. It allows riders to extend their trip up to 45 km or more, depending on how many batteries they carry.

Mearth’s popular off-road electric scooter also slashes off a huge discount. From $2,499, the Mearth GTS is now available for only $1,999. The Mearth GTS is a premium, high-performance, and foldable electric scooter from the Mearth GTS Series. It features a top speed of up to 50 kph, a top range of 70 km, 30% hill-climbing ability, IP54 rating, and a burst output of 1600W. Take the Mearth GTS for commutes or off-roading and see the difference between riding a powerful electric scooter.

Other Mearth electric scooters that are available but not on sale include the Mearth S and the Mearth GTS MAX. The Mearth S has the same dimensions and design as the S Pro, but it is lighter than the S Pro by 2.5 kg. The model also features the swappable battery system, allowing riders to extend their trip with multiple batteries. The Mearth S also features a top speed of 25-32 kph, 110 kg rider weight, and a 15-degree climbing angle.

Finally, the Mearth GTS MAX is the brand’s most powerful electric scooter among their models. It has a max speed of 70 kph, a max range of 100 km, a max load of 150 kg, and a burst output of 3200W. This extreme high-performance e-scooter offers one of the most powerful features among average off-road electric scooters.

Electric scooters in New Zealand should give way as Australia’s popular electric scooter brand has finally entered the market. Get your Mearth electric scooter today, and avail of the free shipping fee to New Zealand until May 21 only!

