Aucklanders Servicing Their Cars As Winter Weather Approaches

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Winter isn’t far away now. As the weather gets colder, there can be many effects on our motor vehicles. The AA has warned motorists that this upcoming change in seasons can cause damage to cars. In Auckland, much of this is caused by leaves falling from the trees and accumulating on vehicles.

Many Aucklanders realise this and are already getting their cars serviced before the cold snap winter is sure to bring. For those with long commutes in and out of the city, keeping your vehicle in top condition is vital for your safety on the road, especially in cold or icy conditions.

Towards the end of autumn is the most popular time of year for car servicing in Auckland. At this time, it’s essential that motorists get their air filters checked and cleaned or replaced if necessary. Air filters are designed to keep particles from leaves, insects, dust and dirt out of your engine. During autumn, they are working harder than ever to filter out the debris and are particularly prone to getting leaves trapped in them. Car owners are therefore starting to get their vehicles serviced now that most of the trees have already shed their leaves. Getting your car serviced near the end of autumn will ensure that your vent system and heater fan continue working over winter without any blockage issues.

Motorists are also choosing to take care of their cars at this time of year by cleaning them, as leaves can wreak havoc on the body of your car. Leaving wet leaves to rot on the bodywork can cause blemishes or stains in the paint caused by acids, pollen, and sap. If the leaves go mouldy, this can also deteriorate your car’s exterior, especially across a chilly winter.

