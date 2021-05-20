It’s Crunch Time For Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers Who Love Hokey Pokey

Whittaker’s new Hokey Pokey Crunch is a fresh take on its classic flavour that delivers a lot more ‘crunch’, thanks to a delicious new and improved recipe for the hokey pokey pieces and the generous amount of them that are included in each block.

Whittaker’s Hokey Pokey Crunch features super-aerated honeycomb pieces encased in Whittaker’s finest 33% cocoa Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk chocolate, delivering the perfect balance between creamy and crunchy.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says while Whittaker’s has long had a hokey pokey flavour, the new hokey pokey recipe takes it to a whole new level.

“Hokey Pokey is such an iconic kiwi flavour that we’ve been looking for ways to improve on our original product because we believe ‘best is always better’.

“We hope Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers will agree our new Hokey Pokey Crunch is just as delicious but a lot more crunchy than before, delivering an all-round better sensory experience, encompassing both texture and taste,” says Holly.

High-profile Whittaker’s Chocolate Lover Nigella Lawson is helping Whittaker’s celebrate the launch of its new Hokey Pokey Crunch, featuring in a promotional video that will be shared on digital platforms.

“As always, Nigella has been a delight to work with on this campaign. As well as her genuine passion for Whittaker’s Chocolate she always brings absolute professionalism. This meant the filming and production process went smoothly despite the unique approach we took this time, driven by current circumstances, to shoot the ads in London but directed from New Zealand,” says Holly.

The launch of Hokey Pokey Crunch adds to an exciting year for Whittaker’s as it celebrates its 125th anniversary, recently being named the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand for the tenth consecutive year, and the induction of Whittaker’s founder JH Whittaker into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame in March.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Hokey Pokey Crunch is made from beans-to-bar at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua. The flavour will be part of Whittaker’s permanent range and will be available in a generous 250g Block, 50g Slab and Mini Slab multipack. Hokey Pokey Crunch is 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of 116 products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

Whittaker’s new Hokey Pokey Crunch will be available in supermarkets nationwide from Monday 24 May.

© Scoop Media

