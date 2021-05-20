Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Integrates With ServiceNow To Help Automate, Optimise And Secure Manufacturing Operations Worldwide

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 12:43 pm
Press Release: ServiceNow

Solution combines process workflows and detailed network, OT and IoT asset information to maximise productivity, reduce waste, and achieve higher profitability

 Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security today announced a technology integration with ServiceNow that helps manufacturers deliver next-generation operational efficiencies and resilience. The certified integration makes it possible for manufacturing and other industrial processes to leverage the combined power of ServiceNow’s expertise in service and asset lifecycle management with Nozomi Networks’ industrial strength OT and IoT network visibility and security solutions. With this integrated solution, organisations can utilise real time OT and IoT asset information from Nozomi Networks with ServiceNow’s Configuration Management Data Base (CMDB) and ServiceNow’s new Operational Technology Management products to quickly act on issues and immediately respond to operational threats.


With this new integration, customers can synchronise network assets details gathered from the Nozomi Networks’ solution into the ServiceNow platform. Assets are automatically mapped to the new ServiceNow OT data model, streamlining the onboarding of new and existing devices. This approach makes it possible for manufacturers to achieve a complete and contextual view of their operational technology environments and addresses the need to help ensure the availability of their critical technology

“Smart manufacturing is a bottom-and-top-line game changer, leveraging technology and data-driven workflows to boost efficiencies, gain greater resiliency and drive more value,” said Chet Namboodri, Nozomi Networks SVP, Business Development and Alliances. “At the same time, managing and securing these environments complicates manufacturing operations. Nozomi Networks is pleased to team with ServiceNow to simplify and support a new generation of process operations with the real time asset visibility that manufacturers need to speed response, reduce risk and increase compliance.”

“Digitalisation is a top priority for manufacturers who want to build and protect resiliency and maintain a competitive edge in today’s global marketplace,” said Binoy Gosalia, Global Head of Industry Partnerships at ServiceNow. “Yet, too often information silos, manual processes, and a lack of visibility keep manufacturers from realising the full benefits of their digital investments. Nozomi Networks integration with ServiceNow makes it possible to unlock all the benefits of digitisation with a unified system of action that is informed by detailed, real time asset information.”

