Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rising Debt And Interest Rates Risk Making A 'Sharp Adjustment' In House Prices Even Sharper

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Quotable Value New Zealand

The Government is right to expect a significant slowing in house price growth over the next few years – but it remains to be seen whether a 'sharp adjustment' in house prices will occur anytime soon.

The Government is forecasting a significant slowing in house price growth in the coming years. "This is a very sharp adjustment in house prices but a very necessary one," Finance Minister Grant Robertson reportedly said in today's media lockup ahead of Budget 2021.

Quotable Value (QV) general manager David Nagel broadly agreed that house prices are likely to cool over the second half of the year, but stressed that there was little to no sign of that occurring at the time of writing, with the market hitting a new high again last month.

“The average home value increased 8.9% nationally over the past three-month period. While I expect that figure to start to drop, anecdotal evidence suggests it mightn’t be a sudden one,” he said.

“The underlying cause of our housing crisis has always been supply. Until we sort that out, we’ll continue to have upward pressure on prices as first-home buyers and investors compete for the limited available stock. Though I expect to see less of the latter active in the market now, there’s more than enough of the former to maintain that pressure in the short-to-medium term.”

With household debt recently hitting a record $250 billion – most of which is made up by household mortgages – Mr Nagel warned that rising interest rates could very well make a ‘sharp adjustment’ in house prices even sharper.

“Rising household debt does worry me. Interest rates are as low as they’ll go right now, so the only way is up. Even a few percentage points in the next couple of years could lead to a marked increase in distressed sales. It’s unlikely to happen anytime soon, of course, but if interest rates rise to 4% or more – still very low by historical standards – a whole lot of people could be in a world of hurt and that could hurt us all,” he said.

“Though most people would like to see property prices stabilise or even drop a little bit, nobody should want to see a long sharp drop. The effect of our housing bubble popping could be catastrophic – not just for the wider economy at large, but for the lives of normal everyday New Zealanders everywhere.

“With that in mind, providing a balance between affordability while ensuring relative stability in our housing market is key.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Quotable Value New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 