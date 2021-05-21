Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ryman Group CEO Gordon MacLeod Announces Plans To Stand Down

Friday, 21 May 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gordon MacLeod has announced he will be leaving the company after 15 years in senior roles.

Gordon joined Ryman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in January 2007, was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive at the end of 2014, and took over as CEO in June 2017.

He has led Ryman as it navigated the COVID crisis and overseen its rapid expansion in Australia, where Ryman has another six villages in the pipeline.

Gordon is fully committed to remain as Group CEO until a replacement has joined the company.

“It’s been my privilege to have this role, and I’d like to thank all our incredible team and residents for all their support over the years,’’ Gordon said.

“Working at this level is all consuming and it means a lot of other things in your life can get neglected. I’ve just turned 50 which gave me time to reflect. I’ll be spending more time with my family and doing a wider variety of activities.’’

“I know I leave with the company in a great position to grow – it has huge potential and a wonderful purpose – to care for older people.’’

Ryman board chair Dr David Kerr said Gordon had played a key role in Ryman’s success.

During his time as CEO Ryman has opened 10 new villages and met its target of opening five villages in Victoria by the end of 2020. Ryman’s market capitalisation grew from $4.2 billion to $7.2 billion, and shareholders have received dividends of $448.5 million over his tenure as CEO.

“Gordy has been a huge contributor over many years. He’s led Ryman superbly during some difficult times and we’ll truly miss him.

“A talisman of his leadership has been his extraordinary ability to relate very positively to all the many stakeholders in the company. He has shown himself to be an absolutely authentic leader.

“He leaves the company in great shape with a strong executive team in place on both sides of the Tasman.

“I’d like to thank him on behalf of the board and everyone at Ryman for all his work. The board is also very grateful for his commitment to continue in the role for as long as it takes to find the right person.’’

Dr Kerr said Ryman would be conducting an international search and will update shareholders as soon as an appointment is made.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 41 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,500 residents, and the company employs 6,100 staff.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 