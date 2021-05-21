Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Māori Businesses Invited To Enter Biennial Awards

Friday, 21 May 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru

Māori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes are being invited to enter a prestigious awards event that celebrates resilience, collaboration and business success.

Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Araiteuru (KUMA), the Māori business network for the Otago/Southland region, has today opened entries to the biennial KUMA Māori Business Awards.

Businesses that identify as Māori are eligible to enter. The categories for this year’s event are: Collaboration & Innovation, Employment & Growth, Resilience & Wellbeing and Emerging Enterprise (includes Rangatahi). The supreme winner will be awarded the Suzanne Spencer Tohu Maumahara Business Award.

Suzanne was highly regarded as one of the founding members of KUMA. This Award is an acknowledgement of her significant contribution to Māori ki Araiteuru and her enduring legacy.

After a year when people around the globe were asked to isolate, for many the past 12 months has provided opportunity to reinterpret that message, says KUMA Board co-Chair Claire Porima.

“What I have seen is the demonstration of kaupapa Māori entrepreneurship. We have focused on valuing our whānau connections, supporting each other personally and professionally, and creating innovative ways to strengthen our businesses. This is whakawhanaungatanga in action, one of our key values at KUMA. Our vision is captured in the whakatauki ‘Kia tipua tahi ai’, Let us grow together.”

An independent judging panel will select finalists, who will be acknowledged on the night alongside the category winners. Judges are: Experienced management consultant Jeffrey Broughton; Aimee Kaio, Rūnanga Engagement Manager in the Regional Investment Fund team of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu; and Karen Roos, Māori Enterprise Advisor from Te Puni Kōkiri.

The theme for this year’s awards is Manawaroa (resilience) and Kotahitanga (collaboration/oneness). The Awards dinner will take place at Elmwood Gardens in Invercargill, on July 2. Tickets are $100+GST for non-KUMA members, $60+GST for members and $500+GST for a table of 10. Entertainment and a guest speaker will be announced soon.

Entries close on Thursday, June 17. Entry forms can be downloaded here and are to be submitted to tautoko@kuma.co.nz.

About the KUMA 2021 Māori Business Awards judges

Jeffrey Broughton
Jeffrey Broughton (Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki) is an experienced management consultant and business adviser at Findex. He is passionate about helping Māori business owners improve their performance and grow their business.

Jeffrey is a chartered accountant and chartered member of the Institute of Directors with considerable experience in areas including strategy development, leadership and culture, innovation, advisory boards, organisational review and governance.

Aimee Kaio 
Aimee Kaio (Kāi Tahu, Te Arawa, Ngā Puhi) is the Rūnanga Engagement Manager in the Regional Investment Fund team of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. Aimee is a strong advocate for iwi-led regional economic development and is passionate about the growth of Māori SMEs.

Aimee is a part-owner of small businesses, an experienced board director and a habitual student (always learning). Aimee’s specialist skills and experience are in strategy development, ecosystem mapping, ideation, innovation and leadership.

Karen Roos
Karen Roos (Ngā Puhi) is a Māori Enterprise Advisor for Te Puni Kōkiri with 10 years’ experience supporting Māori SME owners. Karen is an advocate of increasing capability development so owners can reach their full potential – ultimately enhancing future business growth and supporting thriving whānau.

About KUMA
Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) is the Māori business network for the Otago/Southland region. Established in 2005, its core purpose is to bring Māori business people together and enhance their individual success through collective support. Board members (voluntary roles), based throughout the region, are: in Ōtepoti Dunedin: Claire Porima and Janine Kapa (co-Chairs), Karen Roos, Joyce Lepper, Amber Bridgman, Katrina Bryant; in Waihōpai: Janice Lee; in Wānaka: Celia Crosbie; in Tāhuna Queenstown: Maria Rapata and Karmela Rapata; in Murihiku: RaNae Niven.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 