Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Senior Lifeguard And Skills Active Apprentice Looking After The Crew That Keeps The Pool Safe

Friday, 21 May 2021, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Skills Active

Ben Dalloway is a senior pool lifeguard at the CBay Aquatic Centre in Timaru, with a passion for the recreation sector, and a desire to be a leader in his industry.

Ben started as a lifeguard three years ago, and has been in a senior role for much of the time since. As a facility-in-charge lifeguard, he manages between five and 13 staff members during his shifts, and his job covers everything from making sure customers are safe, happy and enjoying their time at the pool, to overseeing the water quality, liaising between managers and staff, and training new and existing lifeguards.

“I think that the coolest thing about being a lifeguard is seeing people’s lives change,” says Ben.

“You are constantly meeting new people who are developing themselves in some way - whether they are at the pool for physio, or to become a better swimmer, or they’re spending time with their families.

“It’s cool to be part of that journey with people, build relationships, and see people flourish through the services that we provide in this industry.”

Ben decided to take on a new challenge in 2020 and enrolled in the Skills Active Senior Pool Lifeguard apprenticeship.

“When you’re doing the everyday things over and over again, your work life can become quite stagnant. But the opportunity to do the apprenticeship gave me a fresh perspective.

“It has helped with talking to customers, leading a team, and promoting our role as lifeguards. In fact that’s one of the projects – taking a closer look at what we do and how it helps people.”

Ben says he is always conscious of the dual responsibilities of a leader, to maintain a good work environment for the team, and deliver a high level of service – in this case the vital service of keeping pool users safe.

“You have to find a balance between treating your staff well and making sure they are happy in their jobs, while also being high-quality employees and overseers of the people that are coming in. As long as you communicate well, it’s possible to get that balance,” Ben says.

“I really love people, and I love leadership,” he adds, “so I think this qualification will really help me not just in aquatics, but in recreation in general – in any management role either at CBay or somewhere else.”

Ben has a clear vision of how he will put his experience and his Skills Active qualification to good use. In five years, he would like to be either in management at CBay or having moved across to the recreation team at the Council – or working in another industry connected to recreation.

To any others in the recreation industry considering some further education, he can’t recommend it enough.

“If you are considering taking that leap, just do it! It’s a great opportunity and you can never go wrong with learning new things.”

Returning to his theme of balance, Ben says his top tip for completing an on-job qualification is never to underestimate the power of taking time to recharge.

“As apprentices, we need to make sure that we find time to rest and be smart. I think a lot of the time we can feel really pressured, but there are some key things in our lives that we should always prioritise. As long as you do those well – sleeping well, eating well, exercising, having leisure time – then you are better equipped to do pretty much anything you put your mind to.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Government: Delivering Lower Card Fees To Business

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has today announced the Government’s next steps to reduce merchant service fees, that banks charge businesses when customers use a credit or debit card to pay, which is estimated to save New Zealand businesses ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 