Wairau Valley Units For Sale Offer Options For Investors Or Owner-occupiers

Two high-profile units, one housing a leading New Zealand construction company and the other available with vacant possession, have gone up for sale in Auckland’s tightly-held Wairau Valley industrial precinct.

The two-storey, freehold strata-titled properties at Unit C and Unit D, 6 Argus Place, Hillcrest, offer excellent street-front exposure and profile in a sought-after location with consistently low vacancy rates.

The units are configured respectively for office accommodation and as a warehouse, office and amenities facility.

Unit C is fully-leased to Teak Construction, which since 1992 has cut the ribbon on more than 500 successful building projects, from major commercial builds to government, remedial and residential works. It pays net annual rent of $120,000 plus outgoings and GST for some 576 square metres of office accommodation with nine car parks, on a lease that runs to 2024, with a further three-year right of renewal.

Unit D combines refurbished offices with a high-quality warehouse and amenities in a total floor area of approximately 456 square metres, along with eight car parks. This unit is being offered with vacant possession – presenting a rare opportunity for both owner-occupiers and investors in the tightly-held precinct.

Units C and D at 6 Argus Place, Wairau Valley, are now being marketed for sale by auction on Wednesday 2 June (unless sold prior), through Bayleys North Shore.

Salespeople Ranjan Unka and Matt Mimmack said the units formed part of a complex constructed in the 1980s on a level site with plenty of space providing excellent access for cars and trucks.

Mr Unka said both units presented prime frontage to Argus Place and backed on to the North Shore Events Centre, now known as Eventfinda Stadium.

“Unit C, occupied by Teak Construction, features a high-quality commercial office fitout, with trendy furniture and excellent amenities. As such, it provides a fun and relaxing workplace and a worthy base for a key New Zealand-owned and operated construction firm.

“The vacant Unit D presents flexible possibilities to a new owner-occupier or investor. It combines some 236 square metres of offices and amenities with approximately 219 square metres of warehousing. The recently-refurbished offices feature a modern fitout, partitioning and air-conditioning, along with amenities, over both levels.

“The warehouse has a stud height of about six metres, and is accessed via a separate entrance and single roller door off Argus Place,” Mr Unka said.

The Argus Place sites’ Business – Light Industry zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan allows for a wide range of activities that do not generate objectionable odour, dust or noise.

Mr Mimmack said this included manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport and distribution.

“The well-established Wairau Valley industrial hub houses a mixture of light industrial and retail uses, with the surrounding area being residential. The properties for sale are on the boundary between industrial and residential zoning, with Light Industry-zoned properties to the north and Mixed Housing Urban-zoned properties to the south,” said Mr Mimmack.

Nearby properties were home to a variety of commercial, retail, industrial and educational users. The location was very handy to major arterial routes and motorway interchanges, he said.

“The Northern Motorway is 1.5 kilometres away via Northcote Road, or just over two kilometres away via Tristram Avenue. The Argus Place units are within walking distance of bus services along Sunnybrae Road and handy to multiple park-and-ride stations.

“The commercial hub and amenities of Takapuna are within a few minutes’ drive, and it is less than 20 minutes to central Auckland in normal traffic conditions,” Mr Mimmack said.

