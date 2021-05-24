The Warehouse Calls Time On Sale Of Fireworks

The Warehouse has called time on the sale of fireworks from this year onwards, after research showing customer support for the move. Customer insights showed that more than half of those surveyed preferred to attend public fireworks displays than have fireworks at home. Twenty-eight per cent didn’t participate in fireworks at all.

Chief Product Officer, Tania Benyon said the sale of fireworks no longer held true to The Warehouse values. “Like any of our product ranges, we assess them and we and make changes accordingly,” she said. “Feedback from our customers shows that while many are supportive of public fireworks displays to mark special events across the year, Guy Fawkes has become less of an occasion, and there are clear concerns about people letting off fireworks at home.

“In line with listening to the community, and our ongoing sustainability efforts as business, we no longer feel fireworks have a place on our shelves.”

Of those who indicated they weren’t supportive of fireworks, 27% were concerned about the safety of animals and 16% said it was down to environmental reasons.

SAFE Chief Executive Debra Ashton applauds this decision and says this is great news for animals.

“There is strong evidence that fireworks can cause both psychological and physical harm to animals, so reducing the public sale of fireworks should help to minimise that. The Warehouse has shown strong leadership, so let’s hope that others will follow.”

