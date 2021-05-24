Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air Tahiti Nui Wins Bid To Connect New Zealand With Key Trading Partners

Monday, 24 May 2021, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui has successfully won a bid to the Ministry of Transport to reignite connectivity between New Zealand and Tahiti by providing weekly air freight services commencing 10 June.

General Manager Pacific Daniel Eggenberger says, "The announcement is a lifeline to the airline's New Zealand operations as well as New Zealand trade. The much-publicised disruption to the domestic supply chain can in part be attributed to the depletion of air cargo services connecting key markets, and we are very pleased to now be in a position to assist this."

Daniel says these weekly services are scheduled to arrive and depart Auckland every Thursday in the early afternoon. The services will connect New Zealand primary producers with Tahiti and serve as a transit point for freight from other sectors with the USA and Europe via Air Tahiti Nui's Papeete – Los Angeles and Paris services. There is also the possibility that the Auckland - Papeete services are available to passengers on an ad-hoc basis and depending on demand.

In evaluating the proposal, a 20-year record of connecting Kiwi trade with Tahiti and beyond demonstrated the high demand for air freight services on this route. Given that the commercial viability of air freight hinges on the delivery of passenger services, subsidised services are needed to facilitate the delivery of one part of the airline's operational equation.

The resumption of weekly air cargo services in June comes off 14 months through the pandemic, which saw the airline operate only four flights on the Auckland – Papeete route.

Each weekly service will offer New Zealand trade a 24.2-tonne opportunity to move their products into key markets.

Roughly 60% of these export loads will take advantage of the Papeete hub for onward connection to our principal trading markets of the USA and Europe.

Key exports from New Zealand to Tahiti are predominantly those of our primary producers and include; meat, meat products, dairy, fruit, flowers and air freighted livestock, especially poultry.

Furthermore, these services will enable New Zealand producers and manufacturers to connect with a NZ$3.8bn export market and fulfil reliance on a NZ$9bn import market between New Zealand and Europe. Of equal importance is the renewed connectivity between New Zealand and its NZ$11bn USA market.

Daniel says the opening up of air freight services marks a significant development in the resumption of operations from New Zealand, which will have far-reaching benefits throughout the economy and supply chain.

Border Status

While the French Polynesian border remains closed to New Zealand, passengers can apply for exceptional circumstances for travel for repatriation, family or medical evacuation reasons. It is hoped that essential passenger movements may be resumed by mid-late July.

New Zealand based passengers wishing to connect with the airline regarding this are invited to email: TNres.nz@airtahitinui.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air Tahiti Nui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 