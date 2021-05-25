Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Pūkenga And Energy Academy Partner To Accelerate Capability Of Energy Sector

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Te Pūkenga and Energy Academy have signed an agreement to pilot a new training model that re-defines the roles of both industry and education in the future of training and development.

Energy Academy will work alongside industry to match students studying energy relevant programmes with assignments set and assessed by industry professionals.

Born from Orion Group’s commitment to ‘power a cleaner and brighter future’, Energy Academy is working to transform the system of capability development so that New Zealand can excel at adapting to the capabilities it needs for the future.

This includes the way industry and tertiary education work together to deliver learning.

Te Pūkenga is a Crown Entity that was set up in April 2020 as a result of the Tertiary Education Commission’s Reform of Vocational Education. By 1 January 2023, Te Pūkenga will be responsible for delivery of a unified, sustainable public network of regionally accessible vocational education and training across New Zealand, including functions of the previous Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (now ITP subsidiaries) and the arranging training functions of those Industry Training Organisations who transfer their arranging training activity to Te Pūkenga.

Te Pūkenga introduces a shift in role, supporting work-based learning from Industry Training Organisations to providers, to ultimately achieve seamless integration between the two and to ensure industry needs are met.

Te Pūkenga Council Chair, Murray Strong, looks forward to working with Energy Academy to step towards this role-shift.

“A key educational priority for Te Pūkenga is to deliver customised learning approaches that meet the needs of learners and trainees wherever they are.

“The model that we are testing with Energy Academy will enable learners to have a richer learning experience, creating the capabilities New Zealand needs for the future,” Mr Strong said.

Energy Academy Lead, Deanna Anderson, sees a new learning model as critical to adapting to the capabilities we need for New Zealand’s energy future.

“The energy industry has an aging workforce, and if we don’t find an efficient way to share knowledge and capability we will face a significant gap in skills.

“With this model we can pass on this knowledge and accelerate capability, to adapt to the rate of change our sector is experiencing so that we can best serve New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Beech Mast On The Cards After Warm Summer

Climate modelling shows this year’s hot March has increased the chance of beech forest seeding next summer in parts of New Zealand, which could be bad news for native wildlife. The Department of Conservation (DOC) uses data from NIWA’s virtual climate ... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 