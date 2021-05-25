Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CDX Accelerate Digital Transformation Summits To Discuss Blockchain, NFTs, The Metaverse & More

Tuesday, 25 May 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

CDX Accelerate - The premier conference series focusing on digital business transformation - opens this Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm ET on Zoom with a powerhouse speaker lineup which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3yu8t3U.

The virtual event will bring together leading national and global brands including Heineken, Charles Schwab, Manchester United, Aflac, Kellogg's, American Airlines, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC., as well as leading media companies such as Telemundo, Simulmedia, PBS, NPR and others to discuss the acceleration digital business transformation, emerging tech, and the post-pandemic consumer economy.

CDX is also pleased to welcome leading agency executives from Leo Burnett, Carat, Universal McCann, and The 4A's well as leading industry influencers and analysts including Author & Futurist, Rishad Tobaccowala, Canvas Worldwide CEO Paul Woolmington, Author & Columbia Business School Distinguished Professor, Rita McGrath and veteran Internet economy Wall Street Analyst, Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney.

CDX Founder and Conference Chairman Drew Ianni noted, "We are thrilled to present this uniquely diverse, cross-industry virtual event to discuss the acceleration of digital business transformation, emerging technologies and platforms and engaging the post-pandemic consumer."

The conference takes place May 26-27 2pm et - 5pm et daily on Zoom and the full conference agenda and registration can be viewed and accessed at this link.

