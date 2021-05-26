Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pepin Island Sold To NZ Company

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 8:59 am
Press Release: Sotheby's International Realty

Pepin Island – a spectacular private island near Nelson – has been sold to a New Zealand company after 26 years of international ownership.

The 518-hectare property and working sheep farm was sold by real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) earlier this month. Details of the sale price, vendor and purchaser remain confidential however it was multi-offer sale involving two NZ buyers.

NZSIR Nelson sales associate Ian Keightley says the significant sale brings the ownership of the phenomenal private island back into NZ hands.

“Pepin Island is a stunning slice of NZ which has a special place in the hearts of locals in the Nelson region,” he says. “It is an extraordinary property and the vendors have done a wonderful job of maintaining the land and its unique ecological properties over the past two-and-a-half decades.”

Pepin Island is attached to the mainland by a causeway at Cable Bay and the overseas-based vendors have considerably developed the island over the past 26 years with a substantial investment in housing, fencing, gorse eradication, native tree planting, the establishment of environmental protection areas and an orchard bearing fruit, olives and macadamias.

As well as an expansive seven-bedroom weatherboard farmhouse, the property offers private accommodation with three unique eco-chalets as part of a small-scale, low-environmental-impact tourism operation.

“With its secluded beaches and coves and incredible views, we are thrilled to see Pepin Island back under NZ custodianship,” Keightley says. “The purchaser’s intention is to continue the current farming operation, tourist accommodation business, maintain current public access and further explore the establishment of strategic environmental areas across the island. – a decision I’m sure will be welcomed by the Nelson community.”
 

