Tower Insurance And Allianz Partners Working Together To Provide Selected COVID-19 Travel Cover To Kiwis

Kiwi-owned insurer now working with one of the world’s largest travel insurance specialists

As New Zealand begins to open its borders with other countries, Kiwis will be looking for travel insurance to help cover them in the face of COVID-19.

Tower Insurance has signed an agreement with Allianz Partners, one of the world’s leading travel insurance specialists, to deliver travel insurance to Kiwis including selected cover for epidemics and pandemics. The relationship will also deliver other new products, such as pet insurance.

Allianz Partners was one of the first travel insurance specialists to provide travel insurance coverage directly related to epidemics and pandemics in the wake of COVID-19.

Tower Insurance CEO Blair Turnbull says the current downturn in global travel has provided an opportunity to re-examine Tower’s product offerings as global borders reopen.

“With New Zealanders spending more time at home, it’s been an ideal time to consider how best to support our customers when they embark on overseas travel again,” says Turnbull.

“As a post-pandemic world feels within arm’s reach, we know many Kiwis are thinking about how to travel responsibly and how to get appropriate cover. We’re going to work with Allianz Partners to offer cover in the footsteps of COVID-19.”

Allianz Partners will provide service and claims support which will transition to integrate with Tower’s platform, My Tower. Tower Insurance’s 24/7 online self-service portal will continue to provide customers with easy access to their cover and claims.

Allianz Partners CEO Kevin Blyth says working with Tower Insurance is a great recognition of the work that Allianz Partners does globally and in New Zealand.

“We are pleased to be selected by Tower Insurance and see this relationship reflecting our focus on customers and the continuous improvement on our services,” says Blyth.

“We are excited to support Tower Insurance in this journey as travel borders progressively open up and new opportunities arise.”

It’s not just travel which will be covered by Tower Insurance and Allianz Partners working together. New options such as pet insurance are also on the horizon.

With an estimated two million pets in New Zealand, 95% of them are uninsured.

“The last year has been really challenging for many of us, and our furry friends have been there throughout,” says Turnbull.

“With many of our customers having spent more time with their pets over lockdown, it’s time we looked into insurance solutions for these important members of the family.

“As New Zealand’s only locally listed insurance company we are delighted to be working with a globally leading insurance brand to introduce a range of new products to Kiwis.”

Tower Insurance expects to announce new pet and travel insurance products in late 2021.

Notes

The travel insurance to be offered by Tower and Allianz Partners comprises selected cover for epidemic and pandemic diseases, including Covid-19, for domestic, leisure and business travel insurance. The cover offers travellers the provision to claim for cancellation and medical expenses, should they contract an epidemic or pandemic disease such as Covid-19 after purchasing their policy.

As with any travel insurance terms and conditions apply. Please refer to this link for further information: https://www.allianz-partners.com/en_NZ/products-and-solutions/Epidemic-Pandemic-Diseases.html

About Tower Insurance

Born and bred in New Zealand, Tower Insurance has been supporting Kiwis when they need it most for 150 years. In that time, we’ve grown to operate across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, providing our customers with cover for their houses, cars, contents, businesses and more.

While our heritage is important to us, we’ve also set our sights on the future. Our goal is to meet the 21st century head-on with customer focused, digital-first insurance solutions for Kiwis and their communities.

About Allianz Partners New Zealand

Based in Auckland, we specialise locally in providing and managing assistance services, travel insurance, event insurance, student insurance and pet insurance through our New Zealand and international business partners. Our strength lies in combining the solidarity and trust that comes with being part of an established global organisation with the local expertise of our New Zealand team. Insurance issued and managed by Allianz Partners is available through a number of partners, travel agents and brokers including Aon, ANZ, Crombie-Lockwood, First Travel Group and YOU, Helloworld, House of Travel, Insurance Advisernet, Mercer-Marsh Benefits and NZ Brokers. For more local information, please visit: http://www.allianzpartners.co.nz/

