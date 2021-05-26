Vehicles And Crude Oil Lead Large Rise In Imports
Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 10:43 am
Statistics New Zealand
A large rise in total goods imports in April 2021 was led
by vehicles and crude oil, Stats NZ said today.
The
value of goods imports in April 2021 rose $1.0 billion (26
percent) from April 2020 to reach $5.0 billion.
“The
rise in import values contrasts with a fall of similar
magnitude in import values in April 2020,” international
trade manager Alasdair Allen said.
