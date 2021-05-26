Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vehicles And Crude Oil Lead Large Rise In Imports

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

A large rise in total goods imports in April 2021 was led by vehicles and crude oil, Stats NZ said today.

The value of goods imports in April 2021 rose $1.0 billion (26 percent) from April 2020 to reach $5.0 billion.

“The rise in import values contrasts with a fall of similar magnitude in import values in April 2020,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

