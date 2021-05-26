Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland-based SeComPass Joins Unisys Security Global Channel Partner Program To Bolster Zero Trust Security

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 11:05 am
Press Release: Unisys

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 26 May 2021 Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that SeComPass has joined the Unisys Security Global Channel Partner program to offer the Unisys Stealth® suite of security solutions in New Zealand.

SeComPass is a consulting company that specialises in privacy and information security management, audit, assurance and certification. It serves the telecommunications, insurance, utilities, education, research, health, advertising and marketing sectors as well as artificial intelligence, big data, analytics and SaaS organisations. SeComPass’ service offerings include:

  • Information Security Management (vCISO and vISM services)
  • Solutions Implementations and Operational Security Management
  • Assurance and Certification for a wide range of standards (ISO27001, ISO27701, PCI-DSS, SOC2, GDPR et al)

"Being part of Five Eyes and with greater regulatory pressure on security and privacy, New Zealand organisations are facing a plethora of legacy security issues as recently highlighted by attacks on the NZ Stock Exchange and Reserve Bank of New Zealand. This amplifies the need to bolster security efforts in each area of the business, from strategy to operations, spanning everybody in the business. Joining the Unisys partner program and accessing the Stealth™ portfolio is a key step for SeComPass to expand our security capabilities by incorporating a Zero Trust approach to security as part of our clients' security transformation programmes. Stealth not only isolates threats quickly, it also builds resilience into the environment enabling businesses to move from crisis to confidence, while protecting legacy systems so that they can still function without major upgrades," said Jatinder Oberoi, CEO, SeComPass.

Michal Blajerski, Head of Assurance and Audit at SeComPass said: "When it comes to providing assurance to customers that their critical digital assets are secure, we have to find novel ways to work strategically and operationally. Stealth provides that novel capability through an unprecedented level of network segmentation and access control. With Unisys’ tried and tested Zero Trust approach, we have the ability to step up our game against malicious and inadvertent access."

SeComPass will also use the Unisys partnership to provide another pathway for interns in its SeComPass Industry Internship Programme (SIIP), with a 100% placement record, by providing interns an opportunity to train on Stealth and take part in real life scenario building for security and privacy.

Stealth provides organisations “Always On” security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that enables a Zero Trust environment. Stealth reduces attack surfaces by discovering and understanding network assets and their communication flows, then creating dynamic, identity-driven microsegments called Communities of Interest, separating trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. Encryption between endpoints cloaks assets from unauthorised users, while Dynamic Isolation™ capabilities quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise.

Gergana Winzer, industry director cyber security for Unisys Asia Pacific said: “According to CERTNZ, 2020 saw a 65% increase in security incidents in New Zealand compared to 2019, including phishing and credential harvesting, scams and fraud, and Malware1. SeComPass brings strong local knowledge, expertise and trusted relationships that are critical to the New Zealand market. By adding Unisys Stealth to their portfolio, they will be able to help their customers better protect their data and assets.”

For more information about Unisys Stealth, please visit: https://www.unisys.com/stealth.

1 – CERT NZ 2020 Summary

About SeComPass

SeComPass is a private, New Zealand-owned organisation that partners with clients to improve their security and privacy posture by providing innovative solutions- from strategy to implementation and then smooth delivery of security outcomes. Visit www.SeComPass.com. Follow SeComPass on LinkedIn

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 