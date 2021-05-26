Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New AI-powered Insurance Player In NZ, Underwritten By Tower

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Open

Imagine a world in which you only pay for car insurance based on how much you drive, or your home contents policy is automatically updated when you buy new tech, art and furniture. This type of personalised insurance will soon be possible in New Zealand with the launch of Huddle in late 2021.

Open is teaming up with Tower Insurance to launch Huddle, bringing simple, personalised, digital-first insurance to New Zealand.

Open has sold more than 60,000 car and home insurance policies across Australia, and also offers insurance through tech leaders such as Telstra. Open’s New Zealand operation will be underwritten by Tower and leverage Tower’s reinsurance, pricing and claims supply chain, all via API thanks to Tower’s significant investment in technology.

Tower CEO, Blair Turnbull says more competition can only be a good thing for Kiwis in an insurance market that is currently dominated by big players.

“There is a huge opportunity to reimagine how insurance operates so we welcome the innovation and energy that clever insurtech start-ups like Huddle are bringing to our industry.

“Huddle’s success will be our success, leading to accelerated growth for both companies and more choice for customers. It’s a win-win. Underwriting Open’s New Zealand operation is one of many innovative partnerships we are investing in,” says Mr Turnbull.

Open applies artificial intelligence for better pricing, machine learning and community thinking to insurance, allowing customers to submit claim forms and pictures online, and to receive money or vouchers for replacement items within minutes. Huddles uses its high-end technology platform, involving hundreds of bots, for all day-to-day backend operations and claims.

Jason Wilby, Co-founder and joint CEO of Open , says Tower is the perfect partner for their New Zealand expansion.

“The majority of New Zealand’s insurance market is made up of businesses with legacy systems that aren’t nimble, and don't serve customers well. It might seem strange that we’re partnering with a 150-year-old Kiwi-owned company, but Tower is completely aligned with our vision to recalibrate how insurers leverage digital and data. Together we can engage customers and make insurance simpler and easier for all Kiwis.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Open on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 