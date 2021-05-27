More International Cargo Flights For Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has been awarded more international cargo flights under the Government’s Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme.

With the scheme extended through to October, the airline will operate around 30 flights per week to 13 destinations including Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as maintaining air connectivity with key Pacific ports. With the trans-Tasman and Cook Islands bubbles now well under way, these services are currently operating outside of the MIAC scheme.

Air New Zealand General Manager Cargo Anna Palairet says it’s encouraging to have been awarded more flights under the Government scheme.

“MIAC is helping our import and export community maintain essential trade with key international markets during an extended period of disruption and we’re really proud to be part of making that happen. Operating these services also allows us to bring Kiwis home where other commercial services haven’t been able to operate.

“The New Zealand Ministry of Transport has done an outstanding job with the scheme and it’s fantastic to see it continuing to allow for stable support until passenger travel begins to pick up again.

“With the Tasman and Rarotonga bubbles now in operation, services to Australia and the Cook Islands are currently not included in the scheme. However, we’re fortunate the scheme provides a mechanism to support the movement of freight to these markets if those bubbles burst to ensure a stable supply chain.”

© Scoop Media

