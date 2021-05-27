More Funding For Economic Recovery In The Regions Welcomed

The EMA says the government’s announcement of a new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund is good news for the economic recovery of the regions.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says the $200 million Regional Strategic Partnership Fund will be welcomed by its members in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty in particular.

"They saw the benefits of the Provincial Growth Fund pre-COVID, but now need another boost because since then they have had setbacks such as closures of large employers," says Mr O’Riley.

"They will also be pleased to hear that each region will help decide its own priorities, and we are keen to be part of that conversation too."

Mr O’Riley says while $200 million is a long way from the Provincial Growth Fund’s 3.11 billion allocated over three years, it shows how much the Government recognises the importance of the regions to the country’s economy recovery.

"We are glad to see what has already been allocated in the Provincial Growth Fund is secure, and that there will be more funding available on a case-by-case basis, in addition to the seed funding the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund will provide."

