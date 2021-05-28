Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Offcut Launches Cap Collaboration With Adventure Outdoor Apparel And Equipment Retailer, Kathmandu.

Friday, 28 May 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Offcut

Offcut, the local brand transforming fashion industry waste into unique quality caps, has announced it is teaming up with outdoor gear legends Kathmandu for their latest collaboration.

The limited-edition 5 panel cap will feature fabric from Kathmandu’s collection. The unique fabric is made from reclaimed marine and coastal plastic.

Kathmandu is constantly looking at better ways of doing things, improving the sustainability of materials used, improving its environmental footprint, and empowering communities. As a Kathmandu brand fan and change enthusiast, Offcut is honored to be part of a project that is aimed at increasing transparency and consumer awareness around the reality of industry mistakes or imperfections which lead to textile waste.

Offcut co-owner, Jeff Ward, said “The partnership with Kathmandu made sense as an opportunity to showcase both brands continued efforts to be leaders in the apparel market, to help connect our customers to their clothes, and simply to show that by working together we can actually create and have impact”. “We never want to do something for the sake of it, so we’ve been searching for the right brand to collaborate with for a while ”.

One of the keys to ensuring Offcut’s continued success is to partner with like-minded businesses to use their scraps and create something unique. “Our customers love it when we team up with well-known brands to re-think the issue of waste and turn that trash into something special”, says Ward. “Working with other brands connects the Offcut story to something bigger”.

“The global fashion industry sends millions of tonnes of perfectly useable brand new fabric to landfill every year and we're on a mission to stop it. We take the industry's trash and proudly put it on our heads”.

Offcut sells its caps in monthly drops, and can often sell-out quickly. The Kathmandu collaboration cap will be released 4 June 2021.

