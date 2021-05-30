Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Brand New Judges Join The Block NZ

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 5:20 am
Press Release: TV3

For the first time in The Block NZ history, three brand new judges will be stepping on site to score the teams’ rooms each week in the highly anticipated new season, coming soon to Three.


The new judges are: Lauren Mirabito, General Manager of Ray White Carpenter Realty, Ann-Louise Hyde, Interior designer and owner of Hyde Inside, and Chris Stevens, founder and owner of interior design company, CTRL space. Full judges bio’s can be found here: bio's and images


Bringing a diverse set of knowledge and appreciation across real estate and interior design, the new lineup is set to bring a new and exciting energy to the family favourite format. This along with unique feedback from their various fields of expertise will help guide the four new teams as they move from room to room in their renovations.


Head of Commissioning and External Production, Sue Woodfield, says: “Having three judges is an exciting development for the show that will bring diverse perspectives to the teams’ feedback. It really ups the stakes and will take the scoring to a whole new level of unpredictability. The Block NZ renovations require the teams to think about the end buyer as well as their own personal style when designing each room. We are very excited to welcome this new lineup who have a wonderful and entertaining synergy on screen.”


Last week Three announced the location for this season will be the aspirational Auckland city fringe suburb of Point Chevalier. Filming of The Block NZ was interrupted by Covid last year and the show is resuming for season nine after a year’s absence.


The Block NZ premieres on Monday June 14th at 7:30pm on Three and ThreeNow.

