Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gisborne’s Urban Boundary Set To Fill In – With A New Residential Development Block Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 31 May 2021, 8:28 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial block of residential development land near the edge of Gisborne’s urban boundary – holding enough land to sustain dozens of new homes when subdivided – has been placed on the market for sale.

The 47,676-square metre block in the suburb of Lytton West sits at the western border of Gisborne’s rural-urban boundary (RUB). Currently a large grassed paddock, the freehold land is zoned Residential Single House under Gisborne District Council’s plan – allowing for subdivision of sections to 400 square metres.

Gisborne District Council’s Residential Single House zoning is aimed at maintaining and enhancing the social values of existing residential neighbourhoods, while allowing for planned growth in locations around the city.

Lytton West Shopping Centre is located less than a kilometre away from the Nelson Road property, while a multitude of primary, intermediate and high schools are also within a similar walking distance.

The L-shaped property at Nelson Road is now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Gisborne, with tenders closing on June 10. Bayleys Gisborne salespeople Simon Bousfield and Mike Florance said the property was one of the last remaining undeveloped addresses in Gisborne’s rural-urban boundary.

“The residential single house zoning of Nelson Road is Gisborne District Council’s direct response to recognising that what was once farmland on the outskirts of town is now the solution for alleviating housing pressure in the region by making better use of land available in such a prime location,” Bousfield said.

“The obvious appealing aspects of this property for large-scale residential subdivision developers are firstly its position on the edge of the city yet still handily located to community facilities and amenities, its flat topography, and the benefit of dual vehicular access points off both Nelson Road and Potae Avenue.

“Residential construction in Gisborne has been progressing at a rapid pace in recent years to keep up with the population growth, and opening up of this prime block at Nelson Road will go some way to helping deliver accommodation solutions to satisfy the on-going demand from both home and section buyers.”

Bousfield said that once the sizeable Nelson Road block was subdivided with council consents, residential property developers could look at a multitude of options to take the location to its next phase.

“There is enormous scope on how to potentially develop the property to maximise returns for any new owners, while simultaneously delivering a choice of housing offerings to the market,” he said.

“Any new owner could look at selling the resulting subdivided bare land sections individually, selling adjoining sections to existing residential building firms in separate tranches comprising multiple sites, offering ‘one-stop’ house and land packages, or any combination of these three options.

“Similarly, a developer could look at creating a suite of differently-sized sections to offer different price points to the market. It really is a blank canvas opportunity with a multitude of development permutations which could eventuate,” Bousfield said.

“An indication of how any residential development within the Nelson Road/Potae Avenue subdivision will most likely evolve in the long term can be seen in the array of variously designed homes already sitting arounds its periphery,” Bousfield said.

The peaceful Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village – owned and operated by New Zealand Stock Exchange listed entity Ryman Healthcare – sits immediately adjacent to the Nelson Road/Potae Avenue block up for sale.

Gisborne district currently has a population of approximately 47,734 people which is predicted to increase by nine percent to 52,063 residents over the next 26 years. Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data shows that the vast majority of sales in the Lytton West area over the past three years have been built homes – reflecting both the mature nature of the suburb and the rarity of bare sections coming on the market for sale.

Florance said the REINZ statistics have shown Gisborne house prices growing consistently at around 30 percent year-on-year over the past few months of 2021, with the February median price at $630,000 - up from $230,000 in 2016. The data also showed Gisborne had five of the top 10 fastest growing suburbs by value in the country.

He said that as Gisborne’s western most suburb, Lytton West enjoyed easy access to the region’s rural environment just a few streets away.

“Recreational amenities such as Gisborne Golf Club, Rugby Park and the Gisborne

Showgrounds are all within easy walking distance from Nelson Road, while on-site, existing mature tree plantings on some portions of the property’s boundary enhance the location’s semi-rural environment,” Florance said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

Written by Scott Cordes.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 