Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Location For NZ Capital Markets Centre

Monday, 31 May 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Bayleys

NZX Limited is to establish a new New Zealand Capital Markets Centre in Auckland’s CBD when it relocates to the Tower Building at 45 Queen St later this year.

An artist’s impression of the proposed electronic ticker planned for NZX’s new premises at 45 Queen St.

The company has signed a long-term lease, with rights of renewal, over Level 15 of the building which is managed by AMP Capital. The lease commences on August 1, with NZX moving about 85 staff to its new Auckland premises.

Bayleys senior commercial broker Paul Hain, who negotiated the lease, says NZX will be relocating from just over 900 sqm of space on Level 7, Zurich House in Britomart Square to approximately 946 sqm on the second top floor of 45 Queen St which is located on the corner with Custom St East.

“With their existing lease expiring, we were asked to undertake an assessment of the accommodation options available in the market and narrowed them down to a small number of possibilities,” says Hain.

“NZX had some fairly specific requirements including a central CBD location and a building suited to showcasing the company’s role at the heart of New Zealand’s capital markets – and as a new home for their electronic ticker, which displays up-to-the-minute market data externally.

“The Tower building is located on one of the CBD’s busiest intersections. It has a good prominence and profile to high volumes of passing traffic as well as thousands of pedestrians waiting at and crossing the intersection daily on their way to and from the Britomart Transport Centre and the ferry terminal,” says Hain.

“The building has undergone a major refurbishment in recent years which has attracted a good mix of private sector and government office tenants as well as high-profile global retailers on the ground floor.”

NZX chief executive Mark Peterson says the New Zealand Capital Markets Centre will “modernise and reorientate our workspace in Auckland for the new operating environment, as well as giving us the opportunity to showcase NZX and our heritage over the past 150 years”.

‘The new offices will host listing events, hybrid annual meetings for NZX issuers, investor presentations and enable media and digital broadcasts – along with the potential to showcase our business to community groups and schools.”

AMP Capital investment manager Craig Coote says NZX’s move and establishment of the NZ Capital Markets Centre will add further impetus to the repositioning of 45 Queen St at the quality end of the office and retail market.

“We are delighted to have a tenant of NZX’s calibre as one of our key office occupants – they will provide additional prestige and profile to the building.”

The Tower building underwent a substantial redevelopment in 2015 with a complete redesign of its lower levels undertaken by Ignite Architects.

The entry to the 17-level tower has been repositioned and a new atrium spans two storeys and incorporates The Lunchroom café which overlooks Queen Elizabeth Square.

The building’s ground floor was rebuilt as quality retail space, with ANZ occupying the prominent corner site. On either side of the bank, the remaining retail space accommodates luxury retailers Prada, Dior and Swarovski plus Laser Clinics NZ.

Office tenants include Tower, which also has building naming rights, Emirates Airline, Mike Pero Mortgages and Insurances, legal, accountancy and financial advisory firms and a variety of Government agencies.

 

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 