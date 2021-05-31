Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Releases Performance Analysis Of Gas Distribution Businesses

Monday, 31 May 2021, 8:34 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has today published information to help consumers and other interested stakeholders understand the performance of the four regulated gas distribution businesses as it prepares to consult on a new price and quality path due to take effect from October 2022.

The information allows consumers to compare the performance of the gas distributors as well as providing an overall snapshot of the sector across a range of measures. It includes revenue and profitability, capital and operating expenditure, asset condition, and network reliability and service.

Commissioner Sue Begg said the analysis is the first of a number of tools and reports for the gas distribution sector that the Commission intends to produce this year as it consults with the industry and interested parties on resetting the default price-quality path for the sector in May 2022 to take effect in October that year.

“This information will provide transparency about whether gas distribution businesses are performing to the level their customers expect of them and will also help parties engage with us as we set the next default price-quality paths for gas businesses,” she said.

The Commission sets price-quality paths for companies that are regulated under Part 4 of the Commerce Act. The five-yearly reset of the price-quality paths sets the maximum revenues and minimum standards of quality that gas distribution businesses must comply with.

More information regarding the overall context for the default price-quality path for the sector is covered in the Commission’s open letter of 29 April 2021.

Ms Begg said this performance information, together with the other information the Commission plans to make available, will also help the Commission, gas pipeline businesses and consumers assess the effectiveness of the default price-quality settings.

“Our experience in other sectors we regulate like electricity and telecommunications shows that making performance information of this type available to consumers and throughout the sector ultimately flows through to better outcomes and is a key component of our regulatory toolbox,” Ms Begg said.

The additional performance information the Commission plans to publish later this year includes analysis of what has been driving changes in price since 2013 and a review of how and why price and quality outcomes in the sector have differed from the forecasts used when the last two price-quality paths were set.

The performance summaries are based on data the Commission has collected from the five pipeline companies under information disclosure regulation since 2010 and is backed by a publicly available database.

The Commission published similar performance information for regulated local electricity lines companies on 21 March 2021.

 

Background on gas pipelines default price quality paths

The Commerce Commission sets default price-quality paths (DPP) for all gas pipelines businesses in New Zealand as part of regulation under Part 4 of the Commerce Act.

They are intended to influence the behaviour of these businesses by setting the maximum average price or total allowable revenue that they can charge. They also set standards for the quality of services that each business must meet.

The main components of a default price-quality path (DPP) are:
• the maximum prices/revenues that are allowed at the start of the regulatory period (i.e. starting prices)
• the annual rate at which all gas distribution and transmission businesses' maximum allowed prices can increase (i.e. rate of change) – this is expressed in the form of 'CPI-X', meaning prices are restricted from increasing each year by more than the rate of inflation less a certain number of percentage points (termed an 'X-factor')
• the minimum service quality standards that must be met.

We are required to determine a new price quality path for gas pipeline businesses by the end of May 2022. The new DPP will be in effect from 1 October 2022 and will expire on 30 September 2027. The current DPP took effect on 1 October 2017 and expires on 30 September 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 