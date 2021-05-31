Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Natural Habitats Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Monday, 31 May 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Natural Habitats

Natural Habitats is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gavin Riddle as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's next phase of growth. Starting on 1 July, Gavin is charged with leading the business and continuing to deliver high quality outcomes and innovative solutions for Natural Habitats clients.


Gavin Riddle

Gavin’s focus will be on creating the direction and vision for this next phase for the business and he will be responsible for leading the team that will implement the company’s strategic plan. Gavin has experience in establishing effective structures, aligning people and business activities that lead to efficient processes and better outcomes for both staff and clients.

As an effective role model, his leadership skills of inspiring and motivating will add significant weight to an already well-performing executive team. Natural Habitats is excited at the prospect of maximising the company’s potential under Gavin’s leadership, building on its unrivalled reputation of delivering award-winning landscapes for clients over four decades.

Originally from South Africa, Gavin emigrated to New Zealand with his family in 2007. He brings over 30 years’ of Construction industry experience in senior leadership roles to the business. Gavin is also a voluntary board member of Mates in Construction New Zealand, whose purpose is to prevent suicide in the construction industry.

