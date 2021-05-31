Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Home-based Business Boom!

Monday, 31 May 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: nzbizbuysell.co.nz

Maybe it’s a side hustle, or something much larger?

Many a successful business has started in the home or garage and has succeeded - and some big-time. Jeff Bezos who created Amazon initially sold books out of his garage, and went on to create Amazon in 1995. Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook in his Harvard dorm. Microsoft cofounders Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded their company in a garage. Steve Jobs used his parents’ garage.

“There’s no better symbol for the entrepreneur than the humble garage.” Says Bill Gates.

But you don’t need to reinvent the wheel or have that next big-idea to be a home-based entrepreneur. Home based businesses can range from internet based opportunities through to trades like electricians, plumbers, caterers, gardeners and builders, to professions such as lawyers, accountants, advisors and counsellors to mention a few.

Whether it is by choice or by default, many more people are starting or buying home-based businesses. Each year continues to be a step-up for home-based entrepreneurs. Global pandemics and market shifts have resulted in company layoffs, less stability and more people unable to find traditional work matching their skills.

“Especially since lockdown, home based businesses for sale has grown to become one of our more popular searches,” says Richard O’Brien from the Business for Sale website nzbizbuysell.co.nz

For some, the pandemic turned everything on its head. Family and lifestyle became more important, and there was a reminder that it’s not a good idea to have all your eggs in one basket. This, coupled with the value of the internet and growth in online opportunities, sparked a heightened interest in “side hustles” and fully-fledged home based businesses.

Working from home can offer great flexibility and an improved lifestyle, along with lower overheads and less travel. If you’re a self-starter, disciplined and focused, a home-based business can be a very rewarding and exciting option.

The key advantages of a home-based business: Flexibility - you’re in charge. Your profitability is usually better due to the lack of overhead costs. There is the easy commute and not having to spend time getting to and from work, as well as the tax deductions from running a business from a dedicated home office space.

By buying a home based business, you’ll get a head start by acquiring a business with an existing customer base and proven track record. You can then concentrate on adding value and building the business.

Our work place and workday world is changing. Companies are downsizing and outsourcing services. Better money, more flexible working hours and being your own boss are cited as the key reasons people like to work from home in home based businesses.

If you have decided a home based business is for you, be sure you are ready for the change in lifestyle and that you have the necessary skills to make it a success. Relish the rewards!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from nzbizbuysell.co.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Century 21 Real Estate: Flatlining House Prices Not Going To Happen

Treasury’s prediction that annual house price growth will fall to just 0.9% in the coming year is looking less and less likely as the country rolls into another month of unrelenting housing demand and strong sales prices, says one real estate boss... More>>


Transport: Air Connectivity Scheme Helping Recovery Take Off

The Government has awarded a new round of airline support contracts through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected internationally and positioned for recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>



Science Media Centre: Evacuating Auckland When A Volcano Threatens Eruption - Expert Reaction

Scientists have modelled how long it could take people to safely evacuate Auckland with advance warning of a volcano eruption.
They found the whole process could take up to 49 hours when the site of the new eruption is understood... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 